ABERDEEN — The U.S. Army opened its new 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Command headquarters at Aberdeen Proving Ground on Friday.
Military leaders, Harford County officials and community members gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to recognize the completion of construction on the headquarters and celebrate the 20th CBRNE Command’s 15th anniversary — nearly 15 years to the day since the command was activated on Oct. 16, 2004.
Brig. Gen. James Bonner, the commanding general of the U.S. Army 20th CBRNE Command since July 2017, said the $88 million, 186,000 square foot complex is the result of numerous Army leaders’ work to create a command to oversee the Army’s CBRNE operations.
“Looking at these great facilities behind me and across the street, I realize the 20th CBRNE soldiers are the recipients of a gift: a gift of the vision by senior Army leaders — and several of them are here today — who years ago saw the operational need for this singular command and fought through the competitive budgeting process to make the vision a reality,” Bonner said.
Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, who became the senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground in June, said the opening of the 20th CBRNE Command represents “an extraordinary rebirth” for the buildings that housed the Army Ordnance School until it was moved to Fort Lee, Va., in 2011.
“In many ways, their transformation mirrors the renaissance of modernization, reform and readiness taking place across the Army,” said Kilgo, who also serves as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications and Electronics Command.
According to Kilgo, the 20th CBRNE Command has made APG integral to research and development in the chemical and biological defense community.
“Since 2004, the 20th has played a critical role in ensuring that readiness at a moment’s notice,” he said. “It can send expertly trained and equipped soldiers anywhere in the world to respond to CBRNE hazards, from WMDs (weapons of mass destruction) to unexploded ordnance to any range of chemical or biological threats. Many of these threats endanger military personnel and civilians indiscriminately, making the 20th’s mission that much more critical to global safety and security.
The 20th CBRNE Command houses more than 85% of the active U.S. Army’s CBRNE capabilities. In addition to its headquarters at APG, the CBRNE Command is comprised of 19 posts in 16 states.
Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Terrell Jones led attendees of the ceremony in prayer, asking for a blessing for the new building and all who enter the premises.
“The work on this building is now complete, but work of building has just begun,” Jones said. “Therefore, I ask you to bless this command in its new location as a towering and tested example to all regarding duty, honor, integrity, loyalty, personal courage, respect and selfless service.”
After a ribbon cutting for the new facilities, U.S. Army officials also dedicated a Pentagon Memorial in front of the headquarters building to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
The memorial includes one of the last remaining pieces of limestone from the debris on that fateful Tuesday morning, according to Bonner.
“We will see this every day and remember the following: it represents a visual reminder of each of us upon why we served,” he said.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Council President Patrick Vincenti each expressed their pride and gratitude on behalf of the people of Harford County for APG and the U.S. Army.
“Harford County has a great history for over 100 years of being a partner with the Army, and so we are so proud today to have the CBRNE headquarters and celebrate this anniversary today,” Glassman said. “Harford Countians always give thanks and honor to those men and women that have given this final sacrifice here at Aberdeen Proving Ground and across the globe.”
“All of us truly appreciate the investment not only here in Harford County, but the work that the 20th does all around the world,” Vincenti said. “We’re very honored and proud of the fact that you guys are based here. I just can’t tell you how much we appreciate all you do to keep us safe each and every day.”
Glassman and the county council members presented APG officials with a citation and proclamation, respectively, each recognizing and congratulating the base for its new CBRNE headquarters.
