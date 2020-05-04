Another victim of the virus: RSHS trout project

RISING SUN — Along with proms and graduations, some Cecil County Public Schools students are also mourning the loss of celebration for the completion of research projects.
"Maddie had so much planned," Gregg Stickler, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math lead teacher at Rising Sun High School, said of Maddie Warnick. "She had people coming from all over, with stations and kids visiting."
Trout In the Classroom is a more than 10-year-old educational project in conjunction with Maryland schools, Department of Natural Resources and Trout Unlimited.
The high school equivalent of a college dissertation, the capstone project was supposed to be finished with the release of the trout later in the month to celebrate the completion of their STEM studies in environmental science.
Instead, Warnick, a 17-year-old junior, and fellow junior Katie Gibson, 16, were at Rising Sun Pond Saturday morning to turn loose the more than 150 young trout they had raised in tanks at the high school.
"I encourage the kids to pick a topic they are interested in," Stickler said. Warnick chose to study the effect of water temperature on the trout; while Gibson studied the differences in tank chemistry on the trout, which they raised from eggs in a project that began in December.
Christine Hintz, environmental educator in Aquatic Resources for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, said more than 100 schools at all grade levels participate in the Trout in the Classroom projects with hands on and technical help from Trout Unlimited.
"Maryland Trout Unlimited is the impetus behind that," Hintz said. "These volunteers are invaluable. They go into the classrooms and help with the tanks."
Stickler won a grant for the project, which covered the cost of two 55-gallon tanks, a start up kit, chiller (trout like cold, fresh water) food and the cost of hiring substitutes and buses for the release of the fish. Trout Unlimited volunteers Tom Giannaccini and Chuck Dinkel acquired a second set for the students. Giannaccini was the mentor and both men served as technical advisors, Stickler said.
When Gov. Larry Hogan closed the schools March 15 to stop the spread of COVID-19 one of the tanks went home with Stickler, while the other spent the remainder at the Warnick household, Stickler said.
"I'm broken hearted for some of these teachers," Hintz said.
"They don't just take a few kids and release fish. The trout eggs are delivered in December and released in May. They teach them fly tying, water quality and about macro invertebrates," she said. "Younger kids see the life cycle, older kids do data."
Topics of study include healthy ecosystems, chemistry, and environmental sciences. Hintz said it's a great program that works for all learning styles.
"The kids say we get to talk with our friends while we're doing this," she said, adding at the same time, "They become better observers."
Warnick said watching the eggs hatch and grow was one of her favorite parts of the capstone project.
"Watching the fish eat each other was interesting," she said, noting she observed the larger fish eat the younger.
She had planned originally to release some in the pond and tag others for release in the Little Gunpowder River.
"The event was going to be in Veterans Memorial Park," she said. "I had DNR, Ecotone, Trout Unlimited, Cecil Soil Conservation and the entire (Rising Sun Middle School) 7th grade coming."
Since she had been studying the effect of water temperature on the trout it was Warnick that noticed the fish brought to the pond in the bucket were not doing as well as those transported in the camping cooler, where there was a bubbler. As mortality became apparent she and Gibson quickly dispatched those into the pond with help from Stickler and other adults on hand.
Gibson studied the water quality for her role in the research project, which involves a closer observation of the water.
"My part of the experiment wasn't as clearly laid out," she said. "I measured the nitrate levels in both of the tanks. "I had to understand how bacteria levels affected the nitrate levels
"Trout are a good indicator of water quality," she said.
With the fish released, the ladies are now putting the finishing touches on their presentations.
Since there are no do-overs, neither Gibson nor Warnick can have another go at the trout project. Hintz said over the 10 years of the projects teachers have told her past students do come back to help.
"Will I help next year?" Warnick was asked. "Yeah."
She plans to head to Towson University after graduating in 2021 and study environmental science.
Gibson, while not sure where she will study, plans to major in biology, also after graduation this time next year.
Stickler is looking for students to take on a TIC project next year.
