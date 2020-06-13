PORT DEPOSIT — Harrison Hall at the historic Tome School property was burned Friday night, destroying what was left of the stately building.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has ruled it another arson.
It's the second fire on the property in the past six weeks.
What was originally reported as an investigation of smoke at the Port Deposit property was found to be a three-story structure fully engulfed in flames when volunteers from Water Witch Fire Company arrived around 8 p.m.
Water Witch called in help from other Cecil County, Harford County and Pennsylvania companies especially since there were no working fire hydrants. The Tanker Task Force was activated to truck water to the scene. It took two hours for the 50 firefighters to contain the blaze.
There were no injuries reported.
It was on May 6 when the Tome Inn erupted in flames, prompting a passerby to report it around 11:30 a.m.
While no value was assigned to the loss of the structure, the Bainbridge Development Corporation, a quasi-governmental organization charged with charting the course of the 1,200-acre site, offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible parties.
Toni Sprenkel, project manager for the BDC, said Saturday that the reward had not been given since the BDC had not met since the May 6 fire.
Fenced off on all sides, it is considered a private property. However the fence does not keep the curious away. After the last fire, the BDC met with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and the Maryland Historic Trust to develop a plan to protect what remains of the Tome School buildings. Sprenkel said the board would revisit the security plan at its Monday meeting.
Anyone with information about either fire should contact the Northeast Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-386-3050.
