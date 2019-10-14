ELKTON — Heavy traffic along the state line was the hot topic on Friday, as both local leaders and top Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials were in Elkton for Acting Deputy Transportation Secretary Sean Powell’s annual visit to Cecil County.
Powell, along with a coalition of state transportation officials, arrived in Elkton on Friday intending to localize some items proposed in the six-year capital budget. The draft budget represents $15.3 billion investments in Maryland’s roads, highways, bridges and other transportation venues.
But the need for heavy traffic solutions were the major discussion point of the day. Many in attendance spoke to possible solutions to stem the heavy traffic on backroads, small town streets and Route 213 from drivers looking to avoid the U.S. 301 Mainline, a toll road that connects the Maryland state line to Delaware’s Route 1 at the C&D Canal.
Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy named mitigating toll diversion traffic among his priorities this year, while Council President Bob Meffley (District 1) suggested raising truck traffic limits, including the Chesapeake City bridge.
“I don’t think this is going to be solved unless the feds get involved,” Meffley said.
“This is a big problem and we seem to be hitting a wall in Maryland.”
Powell said that MDOT was looking into updated signage and reviewing plans for a crossover modification to cut down traffic. But Del. Jay Jacobs (R-36/Kent) and Del. Steven Arentz (R-36/Queen Anne’s) said they wanted more data and increased transparency on interstate transportation issues.
Specifically, Jacobs and Arentz want information about the relationship between MDOT and Delaware’s Department of Transportation, which operates the tolls.
Because Route 301 runs south along the Eastern Shore to the Bay Bridge, Arentz pointed out that the toll has larger implications for the region beyond Cecil County. Many in Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties who use Middletown as a weekly shopping excursion are faced with an $8 toll for a round-trip, leading others to seek out Sassafras and Edgar Price roads or Wilson Street in Warwick to avoid the toll altogether.
Edgar Price Road was closed on Oct. 10 due to significant damage from truck traffic, and county officials expect it will remain that way until spring 2020.
“Obviously Warwick has the biggest impact from this, but keep in mind, three-fourths of our district is impacted by this project,” Arentz told MDOT officials. “We’re hearing that Delaware has done this and that, and we don’t know what’s real.”
Inspections
MDOT State Highway Administration Administrator Greg Slater reported that year-to-date on Oct. 1, Maryland State Police performed 4,500 inspections stops and issued around $600,000 in fines.
The District 36 delegation could be proposing a bill to redirect some of the fine revenue from the state’s general fund to local jurisdictions to help pay for increased law enforcement patrols needed to enforce the weight limit.
MDOT officials offered to look into breaking down the inspection numbers to get a better sense of where most of the inspections were being held. Maryland Transit Authority Jim Ports cautioned Arentz that many in the General Assembly were proposing bills to raise the weight limit on major roads, which could run counterintuitive to what the Cecil County Delegation was trying to accomplish.
Truck traffic on backroads
Cecilton Mayor Joe Zhang delivered a measured speech about how life has changed southern Cecil County in the past 10 months, noting that the Chesapeake City Bridge is also facing the brunt of the truck traffic as well and there were no long-term plans to replace it.
Zhang also added that it is likely that the state would spend millions of dollars to replace roads that are “eaten alive” by this issue, since his town was “bombarded with truck traffic,” and that it gets so busy on some days residents have to wait 10 minutes for traffic to dissipate to drive out of their driveway.
“If we don’t act, instead of meeting and talking, we’re going to face a catastrophe of some kind. Someone’s going to get killed on one of those backroads because there’s a truck that doesn’t belong on it,” Zhang said.
“I understand that you’re meeting with Delaware, but when we tell our constituents that, it doesn’t mean anything to them. They’re facing this every single day.”
Slater said his office would work on opening communication with other counties on potential process via a newsletter, but conceded that Maryland would have little authority on what Delaware does.
“I met with the [Delaware Transportation] secretary last week, and this week,” Slater said. “We’re in a constant dialogue over these issues. But it’s important to note that at the end of the day we have no authority over what they do as much as they can’t come into Maryland and tell us what to do.”
Other transportation issues
Other issues discussed were traffic improvements surrounding the proposed Southfields project, a $700 million planned-use development just north of Frenchtown Road.
Council Vice President Jackie Gregory requested a new light be put in at Frenchtown Road and 213 to address existing traffic issues, while Meffley suggested a traffic signal at Elk Forest Road and 213, which currently faces traffic troubles when the Chesland Soccer Complex hosts tournaments.
Gregory also asked for an update on the traffic study, but Kenneth Fender, SHA District 2 engineer, said that his team is still looking to obtain more information.
Late starts and unending projects
Meffley and Councilman Al Miller (District 3) both raised some questions about contracted road improvement projects, stating Cecil County has its share of deferred or late start projects.
Most notorious of these is the $2.1 million Blue Ball Road roundabout that SHA marks as near completion, but still has barrels to clean up and guardrails left to install.
“I’d like to see a start date that’s true when you start a project,” Miller said.
“Over time, we think it’s been longer than it has been, and we’ve had our share of problems with Blue Ball Road. I’m not trying to be critical, I’m saying we can do better with communication.”
Meffley pinpointed another problem he’s seen over the years: the same set of contractors being awarded multiple projects in the area. The work, he said, is spread out over time and causing more delays.
To that end, MDOT is pursuing the “A plus B” model for awarding contracts, where contractors will be ranked on not only low-bid but the projected time it will take them to complete them.
“It creates an environment where contractors have to come in and get out and do the work,” Slater said. “We’re really committed to that and holding their feet to the fire.”
Del. Andrew Cassilly (R-35/Harford) pushed MDOT once again to fix the deadzone of commuter rail service for the MARC line, to open up the regions possibilities for travel to Baltimore, Philadelphia and Wilmington, Del.
Ports, who served as deputy transportation secretary last year, was once again quick to point out that Amtrak and CSX were not open to negotiations.
“They are not good partners,” he said.
McCarthy added that in his first years in office, he’d write Amtrak one letter per week on the subject, and would receive one return letter every three years.
But county Land Use & Development Services Director Eric Sennstrom said he had some conversations with Amtrak, and it seems the problem is that the MARC service bottlenecks to two lines, both facing scheduling issues.
“One of the options they were exploring was having additional Amtrak service in that area, with stops to be determined in Perryville,” Sennstrom said.
Among other projects Powell touted was the roll-out of electronic tolling at the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge on Oct. 16, with hopes of an easy transition because approximately 90% of drivers that traverse the bridge have an E-Zpass.
Powell also celebrated the rise in Highway User Revenue (HUR) funds through bipartisan legislation, bumping the funding formula up from 9.6% to 13.5% in fiscal year 2024. HUR is currently valued at $2.5 million, up $280,000 from last year’s allocation.
SHA allocated $5.2 million for areawide paving, patching and repair projects in Cecil County, including Route 285 from 213, to east Lewis Street in Chesapeake City and Route 273.
Other Cecil County projects on the SHA radar include the $8.9 million Route 273 bridge over Big Elk Creek to be completed by next summer; adding a right turn lane and pedestrian access on Route 272 between Rogers Road and U.S. 40; the $1.7 million pedestrian improvement project along Route 40 between Delaware and Melbourne avenues; a $1.8 million to signalize the Route 40 and Nottingham Road intersection and the addition of left turn lanes; the $21 million Route 272 bridge over Amtrak line to be completed by this spring.
