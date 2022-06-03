NORTH EAST — For classic car buffs, the North East Plaza Shopping Center parking lot was the place to be on Saturday, when more than 300 gleaming, vintage automobiles were on display during the 8th annual “Cruizin’ for a Cause” car show.
North East resident Missy Reynolds, who is chief organizer of the event benefitting the Christiana Union Hospital Cancer Foundation, reported that more than 300 owners paid the registration fee to put their classic vehicles on display. Reynolds noted that Saturday’s turnout surpassed the 200 to 250 vehicles displayed during previous shows. (This would have been the 10th annual Cruizin’ for a Cause show, but the coronavirus pandemic forced planners to cancel two of the events.)
“We were packed. We had to double-park some of the cars,” said Reynolds, who spent part of her time Saturday directing traffic comprised of classic automobiles.
There was a festival feel during the four-hour-long event, which included music performed by the Olivia Reynolds Band (Olivia is Reynolds’ niece). In between the band’s sets, Scott Wells served as deejay and emcee. Dotting the outskirts of the area designated for displaying classic automobiles were food and merchandise booths.
The food was sold to attendees at a nominal price, and proceeds also went to the cause. Several area businesses had donated hot dogs, hamburgers, potato chips, soda, water, condiments and such and members of the North East Rotary Club handled the grilling.
“When I say this was a community event, it was a community event. None of this would have been possible without the help of all of those businesses and volunteers,” Reynolds said.
The Cruizin’ for a Cause car show on Saturday raised more than $29,000 earmarked for “financial assistance for cancer patients at Union Hospital,” according to Reynolds, who emphasized, “All of the money stays local.”
Reynolds, who is a cancer survivor, founded the car show in 2012 in honor of her late father, Robert C. Reynolds, an automobile enthusiast who died from the disease on June 16, 2012, at age 75. Her father had frequently displayed his shiny white 1960 Chevy Impala at local and regional car shows. That Impala graces the Cruizin’ for a Cause car shows in his memory.
She plans the charity car show event every year with her mother, Mary Ann Reynolds, also of North East. Robert and Mary Ann had been married 52 years when he died from cancer. The annual, charity car show in his honor is held the last weekend in May because Robert Reynolds’ birthday was May 31.
During the patriarch’s battle with cancer, the Reynolds family realized that cancer patients — even though they have medical insurance — still could experience a financial strain. That discovery was the catalyst for the “Cruzin’ for a Cause” car show that memorializes Robert Reynolds, who also went by “Bobby” and “RC,” and helps Union Hospital cancer patients who are struggling to pay their medical bills.
“Through his cancer treatment, we learned that, you may have insurance, but those co-pays and deductibles add up real fast. There was a gap between what the medical insurance covered and what he had to pay out of pocket,” Reynolds told the Cecil Whig. “My dad was known for being a community-minded man. He saw a need and said something needs to be done.”
By that time, however, his battle with cancer overshadowed everything and limited him. After her father died, Reynolds decided to take action and created the annual car show that generates funds to help Union Hospital cancer patients handle their co-pays and deductibles.
