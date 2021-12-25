RISING SUN — Santa must have had to pull an extra sleigh to make this delivery to Plumpton Park Zoo; a 4 year-old male reticulated giraffe named Kazar.
Kazar is a new companion for Annabelle, the 6-year-old female giraffe who has called the Rising Sun zoo home since 2018. She was brought in as a companion to Jimmie with the hope that the pair would couple and continue the line of endangered giraffes.
Jimmie, unfortunately, had to be euthanized Nov. 11 when veterinarians determined the 26-year-old giraffe was in too much pain from a hoof ailment. Cheryl and Nicholas Lacovara, directors of the non-profit zoo on Telegraph Road since 2010, had been able to manage Jimmie's condition with help from vets on staff and at larger partnering zoos. However Cheryl said in October that Jimmie was placed on hospice care and his quality of life was being monitored.
It was those veterinarians on the Plumpton Park Zoo board of directors --Drs. Hubert Paluch and Jonathan Bergmann -- who got the Lacovaras in touch with Alabama Safari Park.
"They put a word in for us and gave me their contact information," Cheryl Lacovara said. Not long after that arrangements were made to bring Kazar to Rising Sun.
Supporters of the zoo and fans of Jimmie made donations in Jimmie's memory to help with the cost of getting a new mate for Annabelle. She had come to the zoo from a herd in Washington state.
"When we brought Kazar in she was interested right away," Cheryl said. Although volunteers and zoo staff paid her extra attention since Jimmie's passing, she needed another giraffe.
Kazar will be in quarantine for 30 days. Since he's a tropical animal you won't see Kazar, or Annabelle for that matter, outside until the temperatures warm up in the spring. Zoo visitors will have to come to the Edward C. Plumstead Giraffe Conservation Center to see both animals in their temperature controlled barn.
Lacovara said the bill for Kazar, $60,000, is half-paid so fundraising continues. Community fundraising also helped get Annabelle, which cost $100,000 due in part to the cross country travel.
If you'd like a sneak peek Plumpton Park Zoo is hosting Zoo Lights Dec. 26-29 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Because of the quarantine the barn is not open but the windows are large enough to see inside from the outside.
"If they see a giraffe they might assume it's Annabelle but it's likely Kazar," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.