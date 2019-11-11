Editor's Note: Cecil County's Brenda Hayden is a small business owner (Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt) and a creative, fun-loving person. She's also, as it turns out, part of a military family. Both of her children, her husband and her father are all active duty or veterans. Hayden helped me arrange interviews with her family members, and I was able to catch up with them and talk with them about their service. An interview with her son is on page A16. What follows is an interview with her father, Rolland Smith.
Rolland Smith is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enlisted in 1955.
Smith's most terrifying moment was during a training exercise.
A KC-135 "slipped from the sky."
The aircraft came plummeting to the ground with all of the supporting aircraft crew below, said Smith.
"When the aircraft made impact with the ground it caused a mass explosion, killing all crew members on board."
Barely escaping the explosion himself and losing some dear friends was the biggest tragedy for him that Smith said he can recall.
What stands out to Smith the most is how much the military has changed over time. In his time, Smith said protocol and methods were quite different than the present. The "way of, and amount of," discipline has been changed and reduced greatly since Smith's service.
"He feels that military members today are 'protected' far more than they were in his day," said Hayden. "Senior NCOs were allowed to punish much more harshly than they are permitted in today's military."
Over the years and decades, Smith has lost contact with those he served with, although he is active as a member of the American Legion. There, he said he has good conversation and gets to reminisce about his military days and listen to others tell their stories.
