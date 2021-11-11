ELKTON — When bats begin to swing again and spring training leads to another season of Major League Baseball that’s when Vet Baseball will also go into action.
A relatively new charity, Vet Baseball began in 2016 and is growing chapter-by-chapter – including one in Delaware, which serves veterans in Cecil County too. Veronica Palomino is one of the all-volunteer staffers that get vets to the ballgames.
“I actually started in Miami,” Palomino, a veteran herself, said. She attended a Marlins game with Vet Baseball.
“As a veteran I felt very honored,” she said of the day’s events. “It was wonderful to be out in the park and the Phils won.”
“But win or lose, it’s a wonderful thing they do,” Palomino said.
When she moved to Delaware she brought it to the Diamond state and Tom Hogate, president and board chairman for Veterans Outreach Ministries in Delaware. That’s how the Delaware chapter began.
“A Maryland chapter is in the works,” she hinted.
Vet Baseball works with professional teams – both the majors leagues and the minor league affiliates – to bring groups of veterans to a game for an afternoon or evening of fun.
Alan Duretz founded Vet Baseball after watching the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves at Fort Bragg, he said. It was standing room only at the base, which was not the case in the professional stadiums.
“And the idea just came to my head. They could fill these empty seats in major league ballparks, especially during the week,” Duretz said. He started to plan how to get veterans in those seats.
To date as many as 800 veterans have attended games through the organization, with help from the teams and donations since that first trip in May 2018. It’s been mostly older vets in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
“Tickets are supplied by the teams,” he said. Each veteran gets a T-shirt, special seating, recognition during the game on the big screen, a hot dog and a drink and a special visitor.
“We almost always get a player and the mascot comes to schmooze,” he said.
It costs $100 for each veteran, but that veteran pays nothing. Transportation remains the biggest hurdle, especially if the vets are mobility challenged. However that’s not stopping Vet Baseball from planning its 2022 season.
American Legion Posts, VFWs, DAVs and other organizations are welcome to submit a request for a trip for a group of 10 or more. Go to VetBaseball.org to begin the process.
Not only is it a great outing, but it’s also a way for veterans to support each other.
“I had no idea it was therapeutic,” Duretz said. During a game he sat next to a veteran suffering from PTSD. “He told me, ‘You have no idea how useful this is to be out and be distracted.’”
Duretz is hoping that teams such as the Wilmington Blue Rocks, Aberdeen Iron Birds and of course, the Baltimore Orioles will join in with the Philadelphia Phillies to bring a Vet Baseball trip to their stadiums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.