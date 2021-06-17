CUMBERLAND, MD —American Legion Riders from all over the state of Maryland came together to raise funds and ride to support the Gold Star Legacy Fund.
Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun was represented in the ride.
Riders left Friday, June 11 and returned Sunday, June 13, having traveled over 600 miles around Maryland with — at one time — 55 motorcycles, 4 cars and 80 people, to raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund.
The charity’s goal was to bring aid to the children of our Fallen and Disabled soldiers. While they are still totaling up all the figures, as of Sunday evening, the ALR fundraising efforts have raised over $56,500.00.
To make the ride happen, a great number of people and Post families rose to the challenge. Ride Chairmen are Joseph Gladden and John Horner of Towson American Legion Post 22. The Chairmen would like to send special thanks out to Overlea-Perry Hall Post 130, Jeff Davis Post 18, Kent Island Post 278, Harry White-Wilmer Post 82, Francis Scott Key Post 11, Ft. Cumberland Post 13 and Towson Post 22 for hosting stops this weekend. Also special thanks to Secretary of Veterans Affairs George Owings and State President of the Gold Star Mothers of MD for participating in the wreath laying at the Annapolis Gold Star Memorial.
Speaking on behalf of Chairman Joe Gladden and Co-Chairman John Horner, George Remhof, an ALR member from Post 194 offered heartfelt thanks to all that donated their hard earned money to this cause and gave up their weekend to ride along.
