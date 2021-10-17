FAIR HILL — In a tight finish on the last day of competition, American Boyd Martin edged out the world’s top-ranked eventing rider, Britain's Oliver Townend to become the first winner of the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill on Sunday.
Martin is now the first American to win a 5 Star event since 2008.
“I would have been happy with third or second, but winning is a great privilege,” Martin, who rode the horse On Cue to victory, said.
The Maryland 5 Star is one of the most prestigious competitions in eventing, with only seven of its kind in the world. The Olympic sport consists of three different sections, dressage, akin to horse dancing, cross country, and show jumping.
Townend, riding Cooley Master Class, and Martin both had tremendous cross country rounds on Saturday, traversing the 43 jumps over a 6,270-meter track on Saturday in under 11 minutes without hitting a single fence. Townend still held onto first place coming into Sunday, due to a commanding display in Thursday and Friday's dressage event.
Martin took control with a flawless performance in Sunday's show jump, so that if Townend knocked down just one rail fence during his set, the world number one would lose.
Townend did just that on the fourth fence, giving Boyd the title.
“Some days are meant to be your days and some days aren’t meant to be your days,” Townend said. “Today was Boyd’s day.”
New Zealander Tim Price, on Xavier Faer, finished in third place.
“These two fellows are two riders that I’ve sort of idolized and looked up to,” Martin said referring to Price and Townend.
Townend hoped the top three finishers on Sunday can help inspire others to participate in eventing.
“If you work hard you can make it to the pinnacle of this sport,” Townend said. “That’s the message I want to get out to any kids that’s thinking ‘I can’t do it cause I’m not from a wealthy background.’”
Martin lives around 25 minutes away from Fair Hill, operating the farm Windurra USA, in Cochranville, PA. as a training school for horses.
Martin had high praise for for the facilities at Fair Hill particularly the cross country course for being a great test of endurance.
“I think this event is going to evolve in the years to come to be probably the world’s greatest 5 Star,” Martin said at a press conference on Saturday.
American Kurt Martin won the 3 star event, with fellow American Hannah Sue Burnett in second. Townend, riding Ulises, finished in third.
The event, drew over 20,000 people to Cecil County, with over 10,000 attending on Saturday for the cross country event alone.
"This event has culminated in a success for Cecil County and for eventing as a whole," county executive Danielle Hornberger said. "We are so proud and excited and we'll build on it."
