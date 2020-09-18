RISING SUN — Supporters of the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be walking all over Cecil County Oct. 3 for the Harford-Cecil County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
One of those walks will be at Calvert Regional Park where Sundina Jones and her family will be walking in memory of her father John Neff.
“My father was diagnosed in 2014,” Jones said. Because Neff was living in another state Jones said she was not aware of the diagnosis until 2017.
“I would notice he’d forget someone’s name but it happened so infrequently you’d brush it off,” she said, looking back at the disease’s progression. “In 2017 my step-mom called and said, “We need to talk.”
After getting the news Jones said she did what she always does.
“I’m a researcher. I’m a fixer. I started looking for natural remedies,” she said.
Considered a degenerative brain disease, Alzheimer’s robs a person of memory. There is no known cause; nor is there any cure. For now there are drugs that can only slow its progression in some patients.
According to Nicole Gorski, coordinator for Harford and Cecil counties, there are an estimated 110,000 Maryland residents living with the disease. Add to that their family, friends and caregivers to see how Alzheimer’s affects more than just the patient. That’s become even more evident with the pandemic.
“The impact of isolation has just increased,” Gorski said. “It puts such stress on the caregivers.”
Even before COVID-19 Jones was feeling that stress, compounded by the fact her father was in another state. Regular phone calls and virtual chats became weekly trips. For Jones the Alzheimer’s Association was an unlimited source of support and information.
“I would call and they would talk to me about this new medicine,” she said as an example, adding there was always someone answering the phone whenever she would call. “The people on that hotline are phenomenal.”
She now advocates for the organization and promotes its resources and services.
“We found the walk in 2019 and did it as a family. We want to give back,” Jones said. Of course last year the walk could be done en masse at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen. This year, like just about everything else, the Walk to End Alzheimers has been happening virtually with participants walking in smaller groups close to home.
While the official date for the walk is Oct. 3 Gorski said participants can walk anytime with the deadline of Dec. 31 to send in the money raised.
“This really is a year-round fundraiser,” Gorski said. “But we would like as many people as possible to walk Oct. 3.”
Register to walk at alz.org. On the events page there is a list of walk sites to join, or do your own walk. Gorski suggests downloading the Walk to End Alzheimer’s step tracking app.
Keeping social distancing guidelines in mind, Jones said people are welcome to join her walk at Calvert Regional Park on Oct. 3.
Look for the purple flags in the park marking the start and end points on the track around the park off Telegraph Road near Rising Sun.
Jones had a goal of raising $1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“I’ve raised $2,000 so far,” she said, adding that doesn’t mean she has stopped.
“Just because COVID is here ... we can’t take a break,” Jones said. “We’ve got to keep going.”
