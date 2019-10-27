ELKTON — The Howards faced this Friday night scheduling conflict: Attend the annual Halloween Parade in Elkton, or participate in a trick-or-treating event at a local elementary school?
Albeit a big one, the decision was left with 5-year-old Gloria Howard, one of two youngsters in that Rising Sun family.
“She's in kindergarden and there was trick-or-treating at her school tonight. I gave her the choice — because it wasn't possible for us to do both — and she picked the Halloween Parade,” her mother, Krissy Howard, explained.
As it turns out, Krissy had been silently hoping Gloria would pick the parade.
“It's a lot more exciting. I personally like all of the homemade costumes and all of the floats. I just love the creativity,” Krissy explained.
She added, “It's fun for the whole family. It's as much fun for the adults as it is for the children.”
Fun for adults and children alike, indeed.
That much was clear from scanning the people who lined the streets of downtown Elkton — safe to say more than 1,000 spectators — and from watching the participants as they made their way along the short parade route.
Not surprisingly, many children in attendance were in costume, including Gloria and her 2-year-old brother, Kevin, who were dressed respectively as a pink flamingo and a blue dinosaur.
But it appeared that just as many adults immersed themselves in the Halloween spirit, dressing as a wide assortment of characters, including Fred and Wilma Flintstone, Marie Antoinette, Dracula, clowns and witches.
“It's a reason for adults to (embrace) their alter egos,” said Steven Jennings, who was clad in a “Star Wars” Centurion Guard outfit.
In keeping with that galactic theme, his partner, John Palmer, wore a CP30 costume. The couple owns Brookbend Interiors on Main Street in downtown Elkton.
North East-area residents Cameron and Nicole Cort also zealously inhabited the world of make believe, turning some heads while walking up and down the town's sidewalks as sinister-looking characters they created.
“I'm Pooky the Clown,” Cameron told the Cecil Whig.
“I go by 'Wicked,'" said Nicole. "We just love it. It's our favorite time of year.”
Employed by Minihane's Irish Pub & Restaurant, also in downtown Elkton, the married couple clearly relished interacting with youngsters while appearing quite ghoulish.
“We work for Minihane's and this is kind of a public relations tour tonight. We're handing out goodies to the kids,” Cameron said.
A few hundred people, most of whom are members of groups and organizations, participated in the parade, which featured several floats, dancers, cheerleaders, drummers, horseback riders and plenty of people in costumes. The judges' stand was positioned at the corner of Main and North Streets.
Built into the schedule around the parade, there were plenty of activities, too, including live entertainment by puppeteer Jack Foreaker, Bobbie Ann’s Dance Studio, and Box Turtle Bob.
In addition, there was a contest in which cash prizes, trophies and ribbons were awarded to the best costumes and performers in a wide range of age groups, including pets and families.
But the parade clearly served as the centerpiece of the annual Halloween event.
“Going to this Halloween parade, well, it's kind of a tradition for us,” said North East-area resident Roger Truiett while seated along the parade route with his wife, Valerie, who noted, “We have three generations of our family here tonight.”
Seated nearby were several of their relatives, including the Truiett couple's adult daughters and their own children — youngsters dressed as clowns and other characters.
