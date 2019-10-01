CHESAPEAKE CITY — Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease — is a progressive condition that attacks nerve cells and pathways in the brain and spinal cord.
It is considered to be a rare disease, one that, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, affects approximately 30,000 people in the United States, where about 5,000 new cases are reported annually.
For some people who turned out for the Elkton United Methodist Church Defeat ALS Walk/Run on the north side of Chesapeake City on Saturday morning, however, the disease has hit close to home, despite its rarity.
One of the event organizers, The Rev. Karen Bunnell, longtime EUMC pastor, lost her father, Robert Bunnell, to ALS in May 2005, as did other members of that large family.
Also present at the event were the pastor’s mother (Bunnell’s widow), Peg; her sister, Susan; and her nephew, Bo.
Bunnell, 77, was a beloved music teacher who spent 26 of his 36-year career teaching band, choir and marching band with Cecil County Public Schools, before retiring in 1988.
Representing another family touched by ALS, Kim Heath, who is an EUMC member, participated in the 5K. Her husband, Robert “Bobby” Heath II, 46, died from ALS in April 2005 — about six weeks before the rare disease took Bunnell.
Also taking part in the 5K was the late Heath’s 17-year-old son, Bob Heath III. The late Heath’s sister, Carla Testa, traveled from her Florida home to attend the event.
Bobby Heath graduated in 1976 from Elkton High School, the same school where Bunnell taught music for many years.
“There is no cure for ALS. A person diagnosed with it is expected to live no more than three to five years. It is a cruel disease that robs a person of everything,” Bunnell said.
The Bunnell family and the Heath family received support from the ALS Association — the beneficiary of Saturday’s charity run/walk — as they watched the disease slowly kill their loved ones, according to the minister.
“All of us (Bunnells) and all of them (Heaths) got great support from the ALS Association, so we thought it would be wonderful to help them help other families going through what we went through,” Bunnell said, adding, “We have walked in their shoes and know what it feels like, so why not put on our shoes and walk to help them, by helping the ALS Association.”
Saturday’s charity walk/run, which took place on the scenic Ben Cardin Trail that runs adjacent to the C & D Canal, raised just under $4,000 for the ALS Association, Bunnell reported.
Approximately 45 runners, joggers and walkers participated, each paying a $25 registration fee to do so.
In addition, participants were encouraged to ask their family members and friends to sponsor them through donations or pledges, money that also was earmarked for the ALS Association.
Crossing the finish line first in the men’s division was Elkton-area resident Joe Buckley, a CCPS administrator and an EUMC member.
Chesapeake City resident Christina Dant, who also is a EUMC member, took first place in the women’s division.
“It’s a good cause,” Buckley said, prompting Dant to nod in agreement.
Bunnell told the Cecil Whig that Saturday’s event marked the fourth charity 5K held by the church, with the others benefitting people needing organ transplants, battling brittle bone disease and Alzheimer’s disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.