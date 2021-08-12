ELKTON – An all-inclusive mask mandate is back in effect at the Cecil County Circuit and Cecil County District Courthouses in Elkton, according to the latest administrative order issued by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera in Annapolis.
The statewide order went into effect on Monday and requires people entering certain courthouses in Maryland to wear protective masks - regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. While children who ages two and under are exempt, the order applies to all people entering the courthouses, including judges, lawyers, office workers, jurors and visitors.
Barbera issued the order "in response to modified COVID-19 protocols from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," and it applies to any jurisdiction "where there is a COVID-19 community transmission rating by the CDC of 'substantial' or 'high' on any day after Aug. 6."
Cecil County falls into the highest of those two categories.
According to the latest update, which was posted on the Cecil County Health Department website on Wednesday, the county was classified as "high" on that day based on the CDC Level of Community Transmission. That rating is applicable when transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or there is a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher.
"The numbers are climbing," Court Administrator Matthew Barrett told the Cecil Whig on Thursday, explaining the reason for the courthouse protective mask mandate in this county under Barbera's statewide order.
Barrett reported that, aside from the state mandate requiring everyone to wear protective masks inside the courthouse buildings, all business will be conducted as usual, including jury trials. Disposable masks are available in the lobbies for people who arrive at the courthouses without their own masks.
The order indicates that the mask mandate in courthouses will be lifted if the affected county - Cecil County, in this case - records 14 consecutive days of transmission ratings deemed to be moderate or low, referred to as a two-week "stabilization period" in the directive.
Barrett qualified that there was "never a no-mask" mandate at the courthouses, even before the latest order that went into effect on Monday. Barrett explained that previous mask mandates in the relatively recent past applied only to people who had not been vaccinated.
In the early months of the pandemic, which reached Maryland in March 2020, the mask mandates applied to all people entering the courthouses. Barbera has issued numerous orders, all based on CDC guidelines, in the past 17 months since the start of the pandemic.
The following is an excerpt of Barbara's newest statewide order, which she issued Friday (Aug. 6), three days before it went into effect:
“Due to the recent updates to the CDC guidance on mask wearing and other health and safety precautions, the Maryland Judiciary is revising COVID-19 health measures to protect those who visit or work in the state courts and judicial facilities to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the community."
It continues, “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of 'substantial' or 'high' transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.