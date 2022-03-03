PERRYVILLE — The good news is Jonathan Hoderfield is feeling pretty good after receiving stem cell therapy to fight a rare form of cancer the 15-year-old North East boy is battling.
The bad news is the medical bills just don't stop.
That's why All About You Family Hair Salon in Perryville, owned by Steve and Denise McGee, held a Cut-A-Thon Saturday. The salon offered $15 haircuts to anyone that came through their doors, with the proceeds going to the Hoderfield family to help with Jonathan's medical bills. Along with various raffles, the couple and their staff raised $3,323.75 for the family.
Jeramiah Hoderfield was at the salon Saturday representing his family, while Christine Hoderfield stayed with Jonathan at A.I. duPont Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Del., where the teenager is recovering. The parents were amazed and grateful at the outpouring of support.
"More than words can say," Christine said via video link inside the shop at 5319 Pulaski Highway. "Jonathan has been through a lot these past two years."
"It was June 8, 2020," Jeramiah said of when their son's ordeal began. "We were at home. He was having shortness of breath and was a little grey."
Doctors kept downplaying the symptoms but Jeramiah said Christine was not accepting that and insisted on testing.
"They were trying to blame it on his ADHD," he said. Christine finally convinced doctors to do an EKG on Jonathan, which found that the youth had suffered heart damage.
"Three days later he was on ECMO," he recalled. That's a machine that works for the heart and lungs so the body can rest and heal. "Two to three weeks later they figured his heart had healed."
"He crashed," Jeramiah said, still shaken by the events. He got an external defibrillator inserted in his chest and then, on Aug. 22, 2020, Jonathan got a new heart.
A year ago, a new demon appeared. Jonathan was diagnosed with Post Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease: a cancer of the lymph nodes as a result of the organ transplant process.
"At Christmas they told us he had two weeks to two months to live," Jeramiah said. But then Jonathan got into a stem cell treatment program and has started that treatment at A.I. duPont. He received the stem cells -- taken from his own body, treated and returned -- Feb. 21.
"It's been a journey," he said, but added, "He's a trooper."
He's also quick to cite his faith for Jonathan's returning health.
"He's a poster child for prayer and praise to God," Jeremiah said. "The Man upstairs is good."
McGee, likewise, was thankful for all the support received to make the fundraiser a success.
"I want to thank all the local businesses ... and the community for coming out to support Jonathan," McGee said.
This isn't the first fundraiser All About You has held and McGee promises it's not the last either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.