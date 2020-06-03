Aldridge sworn into office in Perryville

PERRYVILLE — Within minutes of being sworn into office Christina Aldridge was seated near Mayor Robert Ashby and took part in her first vote as a member of the town board of commissioners.
Aldridge was nominated to the open seat on the Perryville board last month and accepted the offer to finish the term of Everett "Pete" Reich. Siting health issues that have kept him from serving, Reich resigned a week before Aldridge was nominated by Ashby and confirmed by the remaining commissioners.
At the May 12 town election Aldridge came in third among four candidates seeking two seats. When Reich's seat became open Ashby suggested that Aldridge take it since she received nearly as many as Robert Taylor.
Taylor and Tim Snelling won the election, with Snelling leading the balloting, receiving 158 votes. Taylor bested Aldridge by just five votes.
Charlene Notarcola, Clerk of Cecil County Circuit Court, administered the oath of office to Aldridge. Masks were worn and the wall of plastic shields set in place for the election were still in use in town hall. Ashby assigned Aldridge to be the commissioner in charge of the offices in town hall.
In her first vote as a commissioner Aldridge voiced her approval of the last several weeks of meeting minutes, which raised a debate about whether she could vote on a town matter for which she had no official involvement. Commissioner Michelle Linkey cited Robert's Rules of Order to point out this was allowed.
