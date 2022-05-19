With her husband Rod at her side, Christina Aldridge takes the oath of office from Charlene Notarcola, Cecil County Clerk of the Court. This was Aldridge’s first election win after being appointed to the Perryville Board of Commissioners in 2020.
Cecil County Clerk of the Court Charlene Notarcola congratulates Perryville Commissioner Michelle Linkey after administering her the oath of office for her 7th term
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
PERRYVILLE — Having won the May 10 town election, Commissioners Michelle Linkey and Christina Aldridge were sworn into office Tuesday night by Charlene Notarcola, Clerk of the Court for Cecil County.
Linkey begins her 7th term on the town board and this will be her second three-year term since Perryville changed its election cycle in 2019. Linkey was re-elected in May of that year but to reset the cycle her term was extended to a third year.
This is Aldridge’s first time to be sworn into office post-COVID quarantine. In 2020 she wore a mask when Notarcola swore her in, having been appointed by then-Mayor Robert Ashby to finish Everett “Pete” Reich’s term.
