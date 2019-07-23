FAIR HILL — The annual AG Showcase at the Cecil County Fair this year covered such topics as educating the public about its food sources, national and international markets, whether to allow farmland to be used for commercial solar operations and the impact of carbon-intensive foods.
Always held on the Tuesday morning of each year’s fair, the showcase brings together various agriculture-related organizations, agencies and businesses to eat doughnuts and talk shop.
Joe Bartenfelder, secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, reminded the audience about the upcoming Maryland Farmers Market Week, which is set for Aug. 4-10.
“We have over 140 farmers markets now,” Bartenfelder said, noting the challenge is keeping them vibrant and well-attended. “People need to go there and patronize these farmers.”
There cannot be a gathering of farmers where the weather is not a point of discussion. Bartenfelder could not help but mention how different conditions were a year ago when almost 80 inches of rain fell.
“We would be in really deep trouble if we got 76 inches of rain this year,” he said.
Just three weeks on the job as the new executive director of the Maryland Farm Bureau, John Torres promised he would come back to Cecil County and tour farms to talk about productivity. He said the world needs to realize the importance of the ag community.
“The world needs food, it needs shelter and clothes and fuel,” Torres said. “Farms and ag are the hidden part of social infrastructure.”
In spite of this being the information age, Torres believes too many still do not understand the process that brings the food to their tables and that’s where farmers need to step it up.
“You ask them, ‘Where’s our food come from?’ and if they say it comes from the grocery store, we haven’t done a very good job,” he said.
Colby Ferguson, MFB government relations director, said the bureau is trying to decide its position on allowing commercial solar arrays on farmland.
“We don’t want to see productive farm ground being swallowed up by solar,” Ferguson emphasized.
Among the points in the debate is whether there should be a minimum acreage requirement and what is the definition of “prime and productive soils.” Current proposed legislation is vague, reading that land can only be used if 50% of its soil is class 1, 2 or 3.
“But what is class 1, 2 or 3? Size, scope and acreage definitions are needed,” Ferguson said.
Meanwhile, the fight over pesticide drift is turning toward homeowners who hire lawn care companies, he reported.
“It’s about pesticide stewardship,” Ferguson said.
Farmers know to spray responsibly and to be aware of surroundings, including pollinators. Evidence is pointing toward homeowners who are solely focused on lawn care, Ferguson said.
“They want to wipe out broadleaf,” he said of the weed that can choke out a healthy lawn.
However, the spray used for that can drift quickly and homeowners and lawn care providers need to know that.
Similarly, Ferguson said another group is working to eliminate the carbon footprint associated with livestock.
“They want to reduce or remove carbon-intensive foods,” he said, noting that includes beef, pork, poultry, shellfish and seafood. “I think they’re vegans who don’t like animal ag.”
It’s a topic being discussed in legislative circles and Ferguson wanted to make the farm community aware.
“I wanted to make our members aware of what they’re trying to slip under the rug in Annapolis,” Ferguson said of the movement with vegan leanings. “There are state agencies participating with this group and we want to stop it.”
According to Ferguson, vegetables have just as much of a carbon footprint.
“Vegetables that are grown in California have to be shipped across the country for them to eat it,” he said, wondering aloud what the carbon footprint is when considering the vehicles, fuel and materials needed. “They are looking for any way to keep people from eating animals. America is a free country. What gives you the right to force that on others?”
He also warned that the legislature is hinting at a tax increase to provide a revenue stream to continue funding for ag in the classroom in public schools.
“They will say they need to create new taxes or revenue streams, possibly taking back the 15% from slots to play for this new blackhole they are going to create,” Ferguson said. “We are behind ag in the classroom, but they are trying to put us in the middle of this game.”
Mike Kincaid, president of the Cecil County Farm Bureau, urged membership to lend support to these and other issues.
“We need your membership even if you’re just a friend of farming,” he said.
For farmers, membership of a bureau also means a base of support when there is a problem with regulations, public outcry or other barriers to the right to farm.
Doris Behnke, senior agent associate with the Cecil County Extension Office, backed that up.
“The farm bureau is the voice of agriculture and they need your ideas of where to do membership drives,” she said.
Wrapping up the showcase, Knesha Rose-Davison, communications director for AgriSafe, offered suggestions on how to avoid work-related injury in farm labor. Since women are now recognized for their contribution, with up to 40% being the owner or operator of a farm according to a 2017 farm census, Rose-Davison said manufacturers are now making moves to cater to them.
“Companies such as Green Heron are now making tools designed for women,” she said.
Everything from hand tools to gloves and power equipment is being redesigned for a woman’s smaller frame, she said.
She also urged her audience to take good care of themselves, be aware of how they reach, lift and pull, and to consider a daily exercise regimen.
“Your routine is not exercise,” she said. “Posture is important. Our core is the center of our machine.”
Farming is one of the top three most dangerous industries, she said. There are dangers in the equipment, the chemicals, livestock and the risk of falls, strains, sprains and stress that need to be acknowledged and addressed.
“Work smarter, not harder,” she urged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.