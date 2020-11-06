ELKTON — Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but counting votes was far from over for Cecil County’s election officials. Processing the numbers from Election Day alone kept them up until the early hours of Wednesday morning. And the work didn’t stop there.
Over 16,500 voters cast ballots on election day, but that’s just shy of 40 percent of the more than 42,000 ballots cast in Cecil County. Almost 16,000 voters opted for early in-person voting and at least 10,000 more ballots came in by mail and drop-box, 7,200 of which were tallied up before in-person voting began.
Mail-in ballots received during in-person voting began went straight into sealed containers, and election officials gathered bright and early Thursday morning at the Cecil County administration building to begin tabulating the outstanding mail-in ballots.
They counted another 2,000 before lunch.
“I’ve voted for years, but I just walked in, clicked the lever, walked out and thought, ‘Okay, it’s done,’” said Elaine McQuaide, a county election judge. “But since I’ve seen this — it’s just amazing. And I tell people, I don’t ever want to hear you say your vote did not count. It was counted several times.”
Counting every ballot
Amid heightened political tensions and false claims from President Donald Trump that mail-in ballots are riddled with fraud, election officials have set to work doing what they do every year — ensuring that the rigorous process of counting, re-counting, verifying and auditing ballots proceeds smoothly.
Mail-in ballots are bundled in stacks of 25 and unsealed by election officials when they are ready to be counted. Bipartisan teams — one Democrat and one Republican — unseal and inspect each ballot, checking signatures to ensure each one is legitimate and ensuring that the vote is clear, with one candidate from each race selected.
Elections Director Ruie Lavoie explained that mail-in ballots occasionally contain mistakes that the vote scanning machines will not be able to process — two candidates from the same race selected, for example. In these cases, the ballots are held for inspection by election judges, who will correct the mistakes if the intent of the voter is clear.
From the 2,000 ballots counted Thursday morning, only two had an issue — in one instance, the voter had filled in the bubble for former Vice President Joe Biden but placed a check mark beside President Donald Trump.
“The board might decide to mark it an over-vote, and nothing on that contest counts. But that’s not for us to decide,” Lavoie said. “When they’re opening, the bipartisan team reviews the ballot for anything weird like that? And if it’s strange, it goes to the board.”
After the bi-partisan teams review each ballot, they count again to ensure they have 25 ballots and 25 envelopes. If the numbers add up, they pass the ballots along to election officials, who run the ballots through voting machines, counting each one to ensure they process all 25 without missing a single vote.
“If it doesn’t match up, you have to start all over,” McQuaide said. “It’s a check and balance all the way through, from the time they come through the door to the time they scan through the machine.”
The elections officials are volunteers who undergo mandatory training and are paid for their time through the county budget. During early voting, Election Day and throughout the count of remaining mail-in ballots, election watchers oversee the process, which is also live streamed on the county’s election site so that anyone can tune in. After they’re scanned, the ballots are returned to sealed containers.
Every voter counts
Lavoie said that county election officials take the greatest care to make sure every vote counts.
If voters show up to the polls but previously requested a mail-in ballot, they receive a provisional ballot, which is only counted when officials verify that the voter is not trying to submit two ballots (this is against the law and leads to neither ballot counting).
Drop-box ballots were collected promptly, the rooms where ballots are stored are sealed with tamper-tape, and the process of counting is live streamed. In one instance at Elkton High School, a poll worker woke up a voter who had fallen asleep waiting in their car to make sure they got in line before the polls closed.
The county also spent $70,000 on postcards informing voters that typical precinct polling places would be closed due to COVID-19. Across the state, the elections were held in high schools with large gyms which could accommodate socially-distanced crowds.
The county spent an additional $70,000 on sample ballots, so voters would know what to expect when they prepare to cast their vote. A handful of voters mistakenly submitted sample ballots, in which cases election officials called those voters and asked them to come to a polling place to transfer their vote to a legitimate ballot in person.
The audits and — finally — the results
Lavoie explained that the county and statewide results go through a number of audits, requiring election officials to verify the numbers.
The audit process is also rigorous — first, independent election auditor Clear Ballot conducts an independent audit of all the ballots counted up to and including Election Day. On Wednesday, Lavoie and her team sent images of every ballot to Clear Ballot who will return their results for a precinct-level comparison to ensure no votes are missing.
Next up is a state-mandated internal audit, where the county’s election officials check 25 percent of ballots, verifying that the number of voters who were checked in at polling places matches the number of ballots processed by scanners. The audited polling places are selected randomly, but if any have a discrepancy of five or more ballots, they are also required to undergo audit.
Lavoie said that a discrepancy may come if a voter checked in but decided not to wait in line, among other examples.
“Of course, we don’t want any discrepancies, but the state makes us figure out — if there are any, why?” she explained. “We submit a report to the state, and then they audit our audit.”
For Lavoie, the deadline is Nov. 13. The day before, Nov. 12, is when the final provisional ballots are processed and the audits should all be wrapped up. This is also the last day to receive mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3.
She said that while larger counties grappling with procedural adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic may need more time, she believes Cecil County is on track to meet the Nov. 13 deadline, which is typically when the results become certified.
For Lavoie, the rigor of the process eliminates the possibility of voter fraud.
“I really don’t see how it could happen,” she said. “I’ve been working in Maryland elections for a lot of years in several jurisdictions, and everybody, every election director that I know across the state, as well as all of the people from the state board — everything we do is to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
So while the outcomes of several key local races are clear at this point based on sizable leads for one candidate or another, ballot returns are still unofficial until they have been certified by the state. With a few thousand mail-in ballots left to count, Lavoie and her team are hard at work.
“I appreciate everybody’s patience. I know they’re waiting for these results. But unfortunately, there’s a process and it’s all regulated by Maryland law,” Lavoie said. “We just need to get through the process.”
