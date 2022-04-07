BALTIMORE — A Harford County man accused of distributing child pornography on the internet received a 14-year sentence on Monday, after accepting a plea deal in the federal case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Federal prosecutors reported that investigators caught the defendant, Charles Hand, 68, of Aberdeen, with more than 110,000 “depictions of child pornography” and that Hand had “previously exposed himself to a nine-year-old girl.”
U.S. District Court Judge Richard D. Bennett ordered Hand to serve supervised probation for the rest of his life, which will include registering as a convicted sex offender, after he completes his 14-year prison sentence.
Hand’s distribution-of-child-pornography conviction relates to his “association with an internet-based child pornography website dedicated to the advertisement and distribution of child pornography, the discussion of pedophilia, and the sexual abuse of children,” prosecutors outlined.
“Charles Hand not only facilitated and perpetuated the abuse of children by posting and helping others to post child sex abuse material on an internet website dedicated to the sexual abuse of children, but he also exposed himself and engaged in lascivious behavior with at least one child victim. Hopefully, this sentence will deter others who advocate and participate in the abuse of children. I am extremely proud of the work done by dedicated and diligent agents and prosecutors that led to the prosecution and conviction of Hand, who facilitated such horrendous abuse,” commented Erek L. Barron, who is the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.
According to his guilty plea, between October 2020 and December 2020, Hand repeatedly distributed child pornography files on a child pornography website to multiple people, including to an undercover FBI agent during online chats, prosecutors said. During the chats, prosecutors added, Hand repeatedly discussed his sexual interest in children and his desire to sexually abuse them.
Hand repeatedly posted child pornography to certain areas of the website, which required users to post a certain number of files of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct to the site, prosecutors reported.
On at least three occasions, the undercover FBI agent downloaded child sex abuse material that Hand posted, prosecutors said. During conversations with the undercover agent, Hand also discussed his own sexual activity with a minor child and his wife divorcing him as a result of it, prosecutors added.
Investigators raided Hand’s residence in Aberdeen on March 3, 2021 and confiscated numerous electronic devices, including two computers, a digital camera and an SD card, according to prosecutors. Hand possessed more than 117,000 images and videos of child pornography on the two computers, prosectors reported.
“Additionally, one computer contained over 9,000 records concerning a known victim of child pornography whose real identity had become known by other pedophiles. That folder contained images of the victim being sexually abused, numerous articles and records about her, her parents, her participation in high school sports, non-pornographic photos of her taken from social media platforms, court records concerning her abuser, and the federal prosecution of the abuser,” prosecutors reported.
Moreover, Hand possessed a publication that described how to have sex with children without getting caught and approximately 2,800 “stories” related to sexual activity with children, many of which were written from the perspective of a pedophile, according to prosecutors.
