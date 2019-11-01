ELKTON — After overwhelming success last year, Abbey Manor Assisted Living is launching their coat drive once again to collect gently worn winter apparel.
Scott Hawley, marketing manager of the facility at 1 Price Drive in Elkton off Whitehall Road, said he did not keep a tally of last year’s donations but that community members donated hundreds of clothing pieces during the inaugural drive.
The coat drive is a cooperative effort among Abbey Manor Assisted Living, the Cecil County HELP Center and a local dry cleaner with the goal of bringing warmth to the county’s homeless population.
“When I did it last year, the dry cleaner said that that was one of the most successful [drives] that they ever had,” Hawley said, adding that people even bought new coats to donate.
This year’s drive begins Nov. 1 and will run through March 1. People can drop off coats in a box outside of Abbey Manor Assisted Living.
According to Hawley, the collection was started primarily with coats in mind, but people can donate any type of winter apparel.
Hawley said they are looking for clothing for all ages, from infants to adults.
“Babies being pushed in strollers didn’t make this a life choice to be homeless,” he said.
Hawley hopes to collect as many clothing pieces as last year, if not more.
“It was a great drive last year,” he said. “If we can have the same results this year, I think that would be wonderful.”
