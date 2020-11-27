ELKTON — At his first Board of Education meeting, James Fazzino taped pictures of his two children to the inside of his laptop. It was a reminder of why he sought to join the board — to empower success in a new generation of students.
“I continued to do that for quite some time — obviously, the pictures changed as they got a little bit older,” he said in an interview with The Whig. “I remember doing that to stay grounded in the impact of the Board of Education.”
Fazzino was elected to represent Elkton on the Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) Board of Education in 2016. Earlier this month, he attended his final board meeting, where his colleagues lauded his sharp mind, friendly attitude and knack for asking tough but important questions.
During his time on the board, CCPS opened the new Gilpin Manor Elementary School, brought new programs to the School of Technology and, most recently, grappled with the challenge of maintaining a safe learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking back, he crystalised the work of the board in an old Lexus marketing slogan — relentless pursuit of perfection.
“We’re always looking for ways to do better, because each child is unique and every situation is unique,” he said. “We always need to be reflecting, looking for new ways to engage students and new opportunities to provide them with access to learning.”
The Making of Mr. Fazzino
Born in Connecticut, Fazzino spent many childhood years in Alabama before ending up in Eastern Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in 1997 with a dual degree in English and education.
He landed his first teaching job in Baltimore County, but his roommate found work in Philadelphia, so the two split the difference and lived in Charlestown. His landlady at the time drove a bus for CCPS and encouraged him to apply for an opening at Elkton High School — and this was back in the days of pen and paper. He recalled that she brought him the application, watched him fill it out and then delivered it to the school for him.
After a few years, he took an opportunity to move back home to Pennsylvania and start on a master’s program at Bloomsburg.
“It was one of those bittersweet moments because there were some great people, great experiences and great memories I had in Elkton,” he said. “But it was an opportunity for me to take the next step in my journey.”
Fazzino was cooking up plans to start a family with his then-fiance Melissa, who is from Elkton. She hoped to settle closer to home, so Fazzino once again took a teaching job in Baltimore County and the two moved back to Cecil County.
One thing led to another, and he earned a Master of Education from Johns Hopkins University in 2011 and a School Leadership & Administration certification from Loyola University in 2013. He is currently pursuing a PhD from Notre Dame of Maryland University, where he also teaches.
A Defining Moment in History
For a number of years now, Fazzino has overseen a virtual learning program for Baltimore County middle and high schoolers, which puts him in a uniquely informed position to understand the abrupt switch to virtual learning undertaken by schools across the country this year.
While many students benefit from the flexibility of virtual learning programs, others may not find them as suitable.
“Designing a virtual learning program, teaching in a virtual learning program, learning in a virtual learning program — it takes careful planning, deliberate consideration and a great deal of effort,” Fazzino said.
However, he expressed confidence in educators to meet the moment, adding, “Some of the innovation that comes out of this tragic hardship is going to shape some really cool advances in how we educate young people.”
Teachers have worked hard throughout the pandemic to meet the academic and personal needs of students, he said, and will continue to do so in the years to come. Simply put, that’s the job of an educator.
However, he said parents are doing the right thing in coming from a place of concern for their children.
“There’s this innate draw to do anything and everything you can to help your child, but when they have to work and they can’t necessarily be right next to the child to help, parents are torn,” he said, adding that schools must do what they can to support families. “We can’t be asking students and families to do this 24/7. It’s all about maintaining the balance of family life.”
He identified a silver lining that he enjoys as a parent — the opportunity for parents to be more directly involved with their children’s education.
“We’re getting a better glimpse as parents into what the curriculum looks like,” he said. “We have a little more transparency into that world because it’s online. We can bring up everything — what the learning materials look like, what the assessments were, what they got right, what they got wrong, and embed that in conversations with our own children.”
Relentless Pursuit of Excellence
For Fazzino, measuring student achievement should be a collaborative, community-wide effort to invest in the success of a new generation of leaders.
In his view, assessing students should not follow a strategy of surprise pop quizzes to evaluate what students know and don’t know, but should rather be an ongoing conversation about where individual students excel and where they fall short.
Keeping this framework for student success in mind was a key piece of Fazzino’s approach to his role on the board, where he put his tough questions to use measuring the impact of different school programs and policies. He often sought to identify what students were falling behind, and how the schools could better deploy resources to meet their needs.
“We are charged to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollar, and we’ve got to make sure that we do the right thing for the school system and the students by leveraging those funds,” he said. “They’re not unlimited. It’s a finite collection, and we need to make sure that we can maximize those resources.”
While the work of the board can be satisfying, it’s never finished — there is always room to learn, reflect and refine, Fazzino said. He values building relationships with students, teachers, administrators and parents to consider the priorities of each group, and tries to approach conversations from a place of empathy and understanding.
He said his proudest moments as a board member were conversations with students to better understand their perspectives.
“My thinking may have aligned with students at one time, but that may be a few years passed,” he said. “Every time I had the opportunity to shake a student’s hand, share their perspectives and celebrate their accomplishments, those moments are by far the heart of this whole journey.”
Fazzino’s successor on the board, Tierney Davis, will attend his first meeting as a board member on Dec. 9 alongside fellow incoming member Dianne Heath. To Davis and Heath, as well as new teachers or young people eyeing college education or teacher preparation programs, Fazzino had one key piece of advice.
“Always remain true to your central values, and let your belief system be your true North,” he said. “When we look at leaders like Mr. Davis or Mrs. Heath, we’re looking at people who our citizenry, the good people of Cecil County themselves, identified as leaders. These folks are elected to serve in this capacity because of who they are and what they stand for.”
While his work takes him over to Baltimore County, he will continue to be a proud CCPS parent and community member. Cecil County is a gem, Fazzino said, sharing his thanks for the last four years.
“The privilege that the county people have given me, by trusting me to serve in this capacity, is genuinely appreciated,” he said. “It’s been a true honor to serve the folks of Cecil County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.