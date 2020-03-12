EASTON — The largest denominations in Cecil County are making tough decisions about where and how to call their congregations to worship in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trinity Episcopal Church in Elkton, St. Mary Anne’s in North East, St. Mark’s in Perryville and St. Stephen’s in Earleville will not hold services this Sunday by order of The Right Rev. San Marray, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton.
In fact not only will it be quiet in these houses of worship for the third Sunday in Lent, but also throughout the week to include the fourth Sunday, March 22.
In the Peninsula Conference of the United Methodist Church, representing Methodist churches across the county, Rev. Joe Archie III, district superintendent, said The Rev. Peggy Johnson, bishop of the conference, sent an email to all churches under her care instructing them to be safe, and follow local laws as they pertain to the outbreak.
“There is to be no gatherings of 250 or more where directed by the law,” Archie said. “Abide by the law in your area.”
Archie said there has been no call, as of Thursday, to cancel worship services.
“Those with underlying health conditions should consider not attending,” he said, adding many churches broadcast their services online and offer online giving as well.
Marray issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying that on the advice of the experts it is clear that “social distance is needed to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the population most at risk are highly represented among our congregations and clergy.”
“I am directing all in-person church worship to be suspended in the Episcopal Diocese of Easton for Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 22, 2020. We will reassess the situation and hopefully resume public worship Sunday, March 29,” Marray’s statement read.
“We commit to notify everyone promptly by the end of next week if there is an extension to this directive.”
Meanwhile, Cecil County’s Catholic congregations will find out sometime Friday if there will be a change to worship. Delaware Gov. John Carney instituted a state of emergency in the diamond state Thursday, as did Gov. Larry Hogan in Maryland a week ago.
Robert Krebs, spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, which includes Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton, St. Jude’s in North East, Good Shepherd in Perryville, St. Agnes in Rising Sun, St. Theresa’s in Port Deposit, and St. Rose of Lima in Chesapeake City, will likely follow the Catholic diocese in Philadelphia.
“They dismissed from requiring people to attend mass,” Krebs said Thursday. “We’ll probably do the same.”
Krebs said there would be a meeting Friday to see if any further action would be needed.
While acknowledging the obvious health reasons, the bishop also recognized the other impacts.
“My beloved, I am increasingly aware of the magnitude of this decision in terms of its spiritual, operational and financial impact to parishes and parishioners,” he said.
“I share the frustration and disappointment you feel as worshipping communities and people of faith. Nevertheless, weighted against the risk to the health and safety of our people, I am convinced this is the prudent and responsible decision.”
As the shepherd of the Episcopal flock that includes Cecil County, Marray said he was obligated to make the call.
“As your spiritual and pastoral servant, it is my obligation as a caring pastor to safeguard the well-being of everyone under my care. My love for you is too deep and abiding to put YOU at risk.”
