ELKTON — Summer ended with dancing, music and laughter at last weekend’s Elkton Fall Fest, which brought hundreds of people to the town on Friday night and Saturday.
People walked up Elkton’s Main and North Streets to see the best of what the town — and beyond — has to offer with clothes, accessories and games. Some visitors came from neighboring Delaware on what could be the last warm summer day before autumn’s arrival, while others came from all corners of Cecil County.
For Heather Fair of Rising Sun, it was her first time to Fall Fest, and she came out for a fun-filled day with her son, Jayden.
“I did think Elkton honestly was just the courthouse and the lawyers. This was something different and I thought why not?” Fair said. “This is all about family. Fall is so pretty with the leaves changing colors. It’s also about hayrides, bonfires and things that bring people together, so this fits with that idea, bringing people together.”
Friday night kicked off the festivities with a classic car show and live music from the Cruisers.
Saturday started early with the Cecil 500 Push Cart Derby. Various teams tore down North Street with their carts, cheered on by raucous parents and onlookers.
Theresa Badur of Elkton has been coming to Fall Fest for a few years, and made it out early to the push cart derby to support her grandsons.
“I do enjoy listening to the bands while out here, so I’ll stay after this,” Badur said.
Sabrina Scholl was also in the crowd cheering on her grandson, Charlie and his pack in the races.
“Fall Fest is a huge draw, with the food — especially the pit beef —and it really brings people together, family and friends. That’s what counts,” she said. “Charlie’s got soccer later but I don’t think he’s going to make it. This is going to be a fun day.”
As the day continued, families made their way down Main Street to play games at vendor stands, like Jenga and throwing a ping-pong ball into a fishbowl for prizes. For Misha Kelly-Kirk, attending her first Fall Fest, one of her favorites was the moonbounce.
“Since we’re so close to Middletown, that’s where we go compared to the 20 miles to Elkton,” said her mom Shannon Kelly, of Earleville. “But I saw this on Facebook and said, let’s do it. I’m really enjoying how interactive it is for the kids, and it’s really bringing a positive perspective of Elkton.”
Entertainment at the North Street stage included an exhibition from Bobbie Ann's Dance Studio and other musical acts.
But Bobby D Jones rallied a reunion of Hooked on Drums Not Drugs reunion to pay a special musical tribute to Mary Jo Jablonski, who served as the Elkton Chamber & Alliance executive director for 19 years until she suddenly passed this year.
“They often ask for a moment of silence, but that’s not who Mary Jo was. She wanted a number one party,” Jones said, to the cheers of some in the audience.
Jones and other talent played some of Jablonski’s favorite songs on the drums: “Beat It” and “Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson. To elevate the experience, Jones brought in sound crews to bring in sound effects that made it seem like a concert had come to Elkton.
Jones also auctioned off a full set of Red Evans Hydraulic Heads, courtesy of the D'Addario Organization and Evans Drumheads, to benefit the forthcoming Mary Jo Jablonski Memorial Scholarship at Cecil College.
While the scholarship is still in the planning stages, the scholarship benefited from two major sponsors, Fairhill Auto Center and Bear Car Wash.
As the event ended, Elkton Chamber & Alliance executive director Jessica Price said Fall Fest was an overall success for the vendors and attendees.
"We always strive to outdo the previous year, and we've heard nothing but positive feedback. I know Singerly Fire Company sold out of the food they were selling," Price said later. "It's just a community event for all ages and groups to come out for a fun event."
Find more Fall Fest photos online and in the "Cecil People" section of the Weekend Whig.
