ELKTON — Green balloons rose up towards the sky on Sunday night as the Elkton community remembered Brenda Kristen Duncan, the 34-year-old 7-Eleven employee who was killed during her shift last Tuesday.
“Every time we’d come in here she’d say good morning sunshine,” Amanda Bobbitt, who knew Duncan through her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, said. “She always had a bubbly personality.”
The 7-Eleven on North Street where Duncan worked was lit up with candles, covered in balloons and stuffed animals, and embroidered with the words “You Will Never Be Forgotten.”
“They took my daughter in-law,” Pete Duncan, Brenda Duncan’s father in-law, said. “She was my best friend.”
Duncan often helped the less fortunate from her job at the convenience store, by buying them food or helping them pay for their coffee.
“She would help me out with coffee every time I would need it,” Cynthia Potter, who used to be homeless, said.
Duncan’s behavior inspired some regulars at 7-Eleven to follow her example.
“The way she was rubbed off on him, so he’d start leaving change for other people,” Bobbitt, referring to Duncan’s influence on her others, said.
According to friends and family, Duncan was deeply devoted to her daughters, who are 13 and 11 years old.
“Her daughter would come here (to 7-Eleven) with her,” Crystal Miller, Duncan’s sister, said. “I picked her up that night because she wanted to hang out with her mom.”
Miller said that her sister was often quiet, but wanted to help everyone around her however she could.
“She kept to herself but she was always there to help everyone,” said Miller.
Miller said her sister worked at 7-Eleven for around two years.
“She was always here,” Miller, referring to 7-Eleven, said.
Christine Green said Duncan would get to know the children in the area who would go to 7-Eleven.
“She made it a point to know everybody’s kids, their names and the things that they liked,” Green said.
On Monday, the Greater Elkton Ministerial Alliance, a coalition of 14 churches, held a prayer vigil in honor of Duncan.
“The church wants to show the community that we are about social justice and social action,” pastor R. Kevin Brown from Wright’s AME Church.
The group held a ceremony with four 45-second moments of silence, to honor how the shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
“We can no longer sit behind the walls of our churches thinking that we’re not next,” pastor Jason Cornish from Providence United Methodist Church said. “We can no longer sit in our houses without thinking that it’s not going to happen to us or someone that we love. This is an opportunity for us to come together as a community to commemorate the beautiful and wonderful life of sister Brenda.”
Anyone with information that might help in this murder investigation is asked to call Elkton Police Department Cpl. Thomas Saulsbury at 410-398-4200, ext. 43, or to email him at tsaulsbury@elktonpd.org. Callers may remain anonymous.
As of Thursday afternoon, EPD officials could not be reached for further comment on whether the slaying occurred during a robbery or if the gunman had some other possible motive. Along those lines, police officials have not reported if the gunman stole money or merchandise during the deadly incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.