A 50-year-old Cecil County woman died in a car crash on Conowingo Road Thursday afternoon.
The three vehicle crash that took the life of Dawn Bryant, 50, of Conowingo, is currently being investigated by the Maryland State Police.
In a news release, state police said the preliminary investigation indicates all three vehicles were traveling northbound on Route 1, north of Connelly Road. Police said Bryant, the sole driver and occupant of a green jeep, was slowing down to turn right into a driveway. Police believe the Honda behind her slowed down, but the third vehicle, a black jeep, failed to control its speed, and rear ended the Honda causing a chain reaction.
Police said Bryant was ejected and trapped under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other drivers involved in the crash were uninjured, charges are currently pending the outcome of the investigation. The cause and contributing factors to the crash remain pending.
