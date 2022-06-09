RISING SUN — During his travels as an auctioneer in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Norm Hunter realized through conversations with people he'd meet that most folks were vaguely aware of Rising Sun while others didn't even know that the town existed.
"I'd tell them where I was from and they'd ask me, 'How do you get to Rising Sun?'," the longtime Rising Sun resident recalled, before commenting. "So I decided that when needed to have an annual event that would showcase the town and put it on the map."
From that seed grew Sunfest, an annual Rising Sun festival that Hunter founded with the help of his wife, Carol Hunter, and their good friend, Bud McFadden.
It is noteworthy that the first Sunfest, in June 1982, was held in the small parking lot behind what is now Bog Turtle Brewery, which fronts Main Street. Bog Turtle Brewery, for those who are new to the town or for those who are young locals, used to be the site of Western Auto, which McFadden had owned from some 50 years.
The annual event has grown tremendously during the past four decades - a growth clearly evident to anyone who attended the town's 40th annual Sunfest on Saturday.
"We estimate that 5,000 people attended Sunfest on Saturday," said Vanessa Hennemuth, a Sunfest planning committee member.
Hennemuth reported that there were 130 vendors, some of whom represented organizations, such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and others who sold a variety of food or merchandise, including crafts, sunglasses, jewelry and a long list of other items.
With hundreds of people lining Main Street, the 40th annual Sunfest kicked off with long parade in the morning. What followed during the seven-hour-long event was a short concert by the Chesapeake Community Band, music provided by a deejay, a Jack Foreaker Puppet Show and other attractions.
During a ceremony shortly after the parade ended, town officials recognized the Hunters and McFadden for creating Sunfest and for helping plan the annual event during the past 40 years. They received a 40th anniversary cake, in addition to embroidered jackets.
"They never expected anything. They didn't do this for themselves. They did it for the community," emphasized Hennemuth, who had secretly made arrangements to publicly recognize the Hunters and McFadden during Saturday's event.
Fittingly, given the Sunfest name, Saturday was marked by a clear, sunny sky; a high temperature in the low 80s and no humidity.
For the record, Norm Hunter came up with the annual event's name.
"When we had our planning sessions early on, everyone kept talking about rain dates. What about a rain date? When are we going to have the rain date?," Hunter remembered. "I got tired of hearing 'rain date,' so I said, 'Let's call it Sunfest.' That way, it will be sunny, and we won't have to worry about rain dates."
