With the paving and wider sidewalks in place, residents of Rising Sun along Wilson Avenue tell town officials speeding persists. Town leaders voted Tuesday to make the intersection at Wilson Avenue and Cherry/Douglas Streets a 4-way stop.
Stop signs are already in place on Cherry Street and across the road on Douglas Street at the entrance to Rising Hills in Rising Sun. Soon there will also be stop signs on Wilson at this intersection, creating a 4-way stop to control traffic and speeding.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
There are already stop signs on Cherry and Douglas Streets where each intersects with Wilson Avenue in Rising Sun. Now the town has approved adding stop signs on Wilson Avenue.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
RISING SUN — Saying it will slow traffic coming off Main Street and keep pedestrians safer on Wilson Avenue, the mayor and commissioners voted to erect a four way stop at the intersection.
“The hope is to slow down traffic heading toward (Veterans Memorial Park),” said Calvin Bonenberger, Rising Sun Town Administrator. “Too many people are making the turn off East Main Street and gunning it.”
Not only is the park situated off Wilson Avenue but so is the Rising Sun Little League complex. There’s a lot of pedestrian traffic in the area.
Since the town rehabilitated the road surface, the speeding has increased, Wilson Avenue residents tell town officials.
“The town continues to field speeding complaints ... so we had our engineers look at the intersection,” Bonenberger said.
KCI Technologies, the town’s engineering firm, conducted a field survey of the area and suggested the four way stop, Bonenberger said.
Stop signs will be placed on Cherry and Douglas — the entrance to the Rising Hills development — and are already on Wilson, creating the four way stop. There will also be signage on the approaches to the intersection along Wilson warning motorists of the stop signs ahead.
Pavement markings will also be added including double yellow lines and stop bars.
“The town wishes to make it safer,” Bonenberger said.
