ELKTON — For anyone considering participation in Team Elkton’s 2nd Annual Fishing Rodeo on Saturday (May 21) at Howard’s Pond, also known as “The Cow Pond,” off East Main Street in town, there are a couple of catches — but the really good kind.
“Everything is absolutely free, and it will be a fun day for the children,” summarized Elkton Commissioner Rob Massimiano, one of the chief planners of the event.
The fishing rodeo, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is aimed at teaching novices how to fish. Along those lines, knot-tying and casting classes will be offered on the premises to anyone interested. It also is aimed at providing a fishing opportunity to any child who already is hooked on the sport or has some experience at it.
Children who are 15 and younger are eligible to participate in the fishing rodeo. Parents can pre-register their children by calling Elkton Parks & Recreation at 410-620-7964 or by emailing that municipal department at parks@elkton.org.
While children are welcome to bring their own fishing gear, there will be plenty of equipment on hand for those who don’t have it.
“We will have the poles, the bait, the tackle — everything they need to fish,” Massimiano said, adding that Sarge’s Bait and Tackle (south of Elkton) and Herb’s Tackle Shop in downtown North East donated bait and tackle and that the Elkton Walmart Supercenter contributed some of the fishing poles.
In addition, there will be plenty of Team Elkton volunteers on hand to assist the youngsters, according to Massimiano, who commented, “We have a lot of help lined up. The volunteers will help the children bait the hook and take the fish off the hook.”
Speaking of fish, the pond will be stocked for Saturday’s event. Most likely, the children will be catching bass, catfish, sunfish, bluegills, sunnies and carp, Massimiano outlined, before noting, “They’re allowed to keep the fish.”
More than 100 youngsters participated in last year’s inaugural Fishing Rodeo, the commissioner said. Massimiano and his fellow planners are hoping that just as many children — and even more — attend the Saturday’s fishing rodeo, he added. As of Tuesday, the weather forecast for Saturday showed sunny skies with temperatures in the low 90s.
There will be free food, too, including breakfast sandwiches provided by Chick-fil-A in Elkton. There also will be grilled hot dogs, potato chips and bottled water. Along with Chick-fil-A, Utz Quality Foods and the Elkton Fraternal Order of Police are donating the food.
The 2nd Annual Fishing Rodeo is co-sponsored by the Elkton Mayor & Commissioners, the Elkton Police Department, Elkton Parks & Recreation, Elkton Public Works and the Elkton Rotary Club.
