ELKTON — Now that anyone in Maryland 16 years and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination centers are expanding their operations to better reach the general public.
The Cecil County Health Department currently runs several clinics throughout the county, that have accommodated over 700 people in one day. The department has worked closely with ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton to increase vaccination rates.
As of press time, about 20 percent of Cecil County residents have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19. The department has administered 19,722, while Union Hospital has administered 26,125 doses.
The county doesn’t have a mass-vaccination site, which are run by the state and can administer thousands of vaccines in day. On April 22, Cal Ripken Stadium in Harford County will open as the closest state-run mass vaccination site to Cecil County.
Private providers include large chains like Walmart and Walgreens, but smaller pharmacies such as Hillcrest Pharmacy in Elkton are also beginning to offer the vaccine, according to Cecil County Health Department Officer Lauren Levy.
Previously, the Health Department set up mobile clinics at independent living communities for seniors. That program helped ensure that the majority of residents 65 and older — 58.9 percent — are fully vaccinated. Levy expects to move toward temporary mobile vaccination sites to better reach Cecil County residents where they live.
They had planned for an event, in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, at the Warwick Mushroom Farm, but the clinic was delayed after recommendations earlier this week from the Food and Drug Administration that distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be paused due to six reports of blood clotting from among over 7 million recipients.
Levy said the Johnson & Johnson pause has not greatly impacted the department’s vaccine supply, since they primarily use doses from Moderna. She also underscored that rarity of adverse side-effects.
“The adverse reactions we’re seeing are largely due to anxiety associated with the vaccine rather than actual physical consequences of the vaccine,” said Levy. “The benefits far outweigh the risks, in terms of being able to protect your loved ones, the wider community and really help us get back to normal.”
People interested in the vaccine can fill out an interest form through the Health Department website. Once the form is filled out, the department sends out an email or a phone call depending on preference, to set up a vaccination schedule based on the available clinics.
As more people get vaccinated and supplies increase, Levy said, the process for scheduling a vaccine will be further streamlined. People may be able to sign up for vaccination appointments directly through the website as soon as next week, once the Health Department has finished contacting people who can only be reached by phone.
People interested in receiving the vaccine through Union Hospital can also fill out the Health Department form. They do not require health insurance, but do need a form of identification, such as a driver’s license. Identification is necessary since Moderna is only approved for people 18 and older. Pfizer, the main vaccine used by Union Hospital, can be taken by people 16 and up, making it ideal for high-school students who wish to be immunized before prom or graduation.
And yes, the vaccine is free.
Private providers have their own process for vaccine registration. Walgreens can schedule appointments through a phone call or online, while Walmart works purely through an online scheduler. Hillcrest Pharmacy offers an online sign up along with a paper form for those who lack computer access. If the pharmacy has vaccines left over because of people canceling a scheduled appointment, Hillcrest will accept walk-ins.
Cecil County is currently experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Levy urged people to continue following masking and social distancing guidelines when around other people who are not fully vaccinated.
“If you are with in a mixed population, with people who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated, you have to have those mitigation strategies in place,” said Levy. “It is not yet definitive, although the data is trending in a positive direction, that people who have been fully vaccinated are not able to transmit (COVID-19).”
Fully vaccinated people are exempt from travel restrictions, mandating quarantines after domestic or international travel, and from rules about mask wearing and social distancing around people who are also fully vaccinated.
