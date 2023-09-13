ELKTON — After reading a 2020 Cecil Whig article about WWII veteran Joseph Wiggins, Virginia resident Keith Detwiler recently made a trip to Abbey Manor Assisted Living in Elkton to talk to Wiggins about when Wiggins served with Detwiler’s uncle, Don, in the 461st Anti Aircraft Artillery Battalion during World War II.
When Detwiler, 57, introduced himself to Wiggins, 102, Wiggins looked up from his seat and said, “Detwiler? I knew a Detwiler.”
Don Detwiler — who passed away in 2007 — and Wiggins served together in Normandy and Germany during WWII operating two of the four, 40mm anti-aircraft guns that were part of the battalion’s Second Platoon Baker Battery. Since they were in Baker Battery, their nicknames all started with the letter B; Detwiler was “Buckaroo” and Wiggins was “Blunderbuss.”
Keith Detwiler explained that meeting Wiggins has been an extraordinary step in his research of both the battalion and Baker Battery. Detwiler said that once his research is complete, he plans to publish a book.
“These guys are my heroes because they entered the war during its darkest days and they took care of each other while playing a crucial part in the war,” said Detwiler. “The more research I do, the more I am fascinated with their stories.”
Wiggins shared a story about the time Don was driving a truck while Wiggins manned a machine gun mounted on the back.
Wiggins said that when the truck passed under telephone wire, one of the wires snagged Wiggins under the arm and pinned him against the tailgate of the truck.
“I was so pleased because he was quick on the brake,” Wiggins said. “Anyone else might have hesitated and that wire would have killed me.”
During their conversation, Detwiler asked Wiggins about his thoughts and experiences during the war, ranging from how he felt serving overseas during the winter, what his thoughts were when he saw the Germans with jets for the first time and even about his experience training in the deserts of California before shipping out.
Wiggins smiled and explained how much he enjoyed the desert despite the conditions.
“I got a kick out of going to the desert because I liked to see what was going on out there,” Wiggins said. “You sure got your experience with a shovel out there though.”
Once his desert training was complete and he was an expert at digging foxholes, Wiggins was deployed to Europe out of Camp Shanks, New York, or, “Last Stop USA.”
Wiggins was transported to Europe via the RMS Aquitania — a decommissioned British ocean liner that was so fast that it could outrun German submarines.
Detwiler showed Wiggins a binder full of images from the war and of Baker Battery he had gathered during his research. While flipping through the images, Detwiler would often turn to Wiggins and ask him “do you see yourself in there?”
Whenever Wiggins saw himself in the pictures, Detwiler enthusiastically made a note on the corresponding image.
“What amazes me with these guys is that in some of these pictures, they were pushed all the way up to the frontlines like everyone else because of how effective they were against air and ground forces,” said Detwiler.
In the background of some of the images sat the 40mm guns that Don and Wiggins operated. Many of the guns had numerous swastikas painted on them, which Detwiler explained as being indicators for how many German aircraft the gun had shot down.
“Yeah, we hit a lot of them, especially the jets,” Wiggins said. “We always shot at the jets.”
Wiggins is the first 461st Anti Aircraft Battalion serviceman Detwiler has been able to meet face to face, which he says makes him hopeful that he may be able to connect with more.
“It was truly an honor to meet Mr. Wiggins and to listen to all of his fascinating stories,” said Detwiler.
