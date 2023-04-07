Cecil County Administration Building 2021

Pictured in this file photo is the County Administration Building in Elkton. As the FY24 budget process is underway, salaries for county officials have been set in the budget.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

CECIL COUNTY — With the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget introduced, Cecil County taxpayers have an idea of what capital projects, public school education and county programs their tax dollars go toward, but how about the salaries of county officials who are paid using those same tax dollars?


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.