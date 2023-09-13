NORTH EAST — Stella McBride is only 19 months old, but she apparently has sophisticated taste in food.
“She’s been eating the lobster. She really loves it,” her mother, Christina McBride, marveled on Monday night while gathered around a dining table at Woody’s Crab House restaurant in downtown North East with her husband, Steven, their older daughter, Ava, 5, and, of course, Stella, who had never eaten lobster until that evening.
It probably goes without saying, but Stella — who was perched in a highchair — was not cracking her own lobsters. Instead, she was reaping the delicious rewards of the shell-shattering labor put forth by her mom and dad.
As for big sister Ava, well, those orangey-red crustaceans aren’t her thing. When asked if she liked lobster, Ava shook her head purposefully from side to side. But fortunately, there were many buffet dishes from which to choose, too, and Ava zeroed in on the broiled scallops and miniature crab cakes.
The McBride family of Middletown, Del., were among more than 200 people who paid $100 a ticket to attend the 25th annual Lobster Feast fundraiser to benefit ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital Foundation. That foundation supports the Elkton-based hospital’s Hospice & Palliative Care Program, which provides care to late-stage terminally ill people. The program also provides support to the patients’ families. (The lobster feast fundraiser started 27 years ago, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual event in 2020 and 2021.)
Monday’s night’s lobster feast raised $11,095 for the cause, according to Katie Hunter, who is the event coordinator for the Union Hospital Foundation. A portion of those proceeds — $895 — was generated by a 50/50 raffle. The person with the winning ticket took home $895.
The restaurant procured more than 700 Maine lobsters for Monday night’s charity event, reported Chip Beverung, who, as operating partner at Woody’s Crab House restaurant, oversees the food preparation and service for the annual lobster feast, in addition to his daily duties at the establishment throughout the year. Given the name of the event, the lobsters were the big draw for the 200-plus guests, including Stella.
Attendees also were able to visit a smorgasbord that featured baked salmon, green beans, beef stroganoff, cole slaw, chicken and other items, in addition to the mini crab cakes and broiled scallops that Ava enjoyed so much
