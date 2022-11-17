PERRYVILLE — The Town of Perryville’s mayor and commissioners will introduce legislation at the Dec. 6 meeting to start the process of bringing regenerative design to Ice House Park; a project that had been put on hold due to lack of funding for its design.
Chris Becraft, a partner with Underwood & Associates, thinks the money can be found to start the process.
Becraft told the mayor and commissioners Tuesday night that even though the town does not have the needed funds for the design phase right now Perryville should still try to get grants for the regenerative design of the waterfront park.
“In the grant world, getting a grant proposal in by Dec. 15 is a good thing,” Becraft said. “It’ll be in their docket and could get funded right away.”
The elected body agreed Tuesday to place the issue on its Dec. 6 agenda, introducing legislation with the intent to seek funding for the design.
“We don’t need it passed but we need it introduced,” said George Patchell, Perryville Town Administrator.
In an earlier meeting with Patchell, Becraft said he talked about the funding issue.
“How much money do you have? He said zero,” Becraft told the board Tuesday. “How do we talk about a $10 million project and a $200,000 design? We don’t want to stop the project. It has momentum.”
However, Patchell indicated at the town work session Tuesday that money could be found, as much as $80,000.
“We can put enough in ... that would show DNR we were serious so they’ll push it forward,” Patchell said.
Becraft hinted that the Annapolis based company could also help.
“We work ahead of our paychecks on every project,” he said.
Patchell said these are highly competitive grants.
“Not getting funded at the design phase is not awful,” he said. “We are committed to moving forward even if all the town can do is $85,000.”
Becraft and Underwood & Associates have already created a living shoreline in Havre de Grace and Oxford, Md. and has started the conversation with Elkton, adding “The town of Elkton moving too, and fast.”
He will take officials from Japan on a tour of the Havre de Grace site soon.
Havre de Grace funded the design aspect and grants obtained by Underwood & Associates funded the $10 million construction. Across three city parks, the project controls and redirects stormwater, creating recreational areas including water access while filtering that stormwater and slowing it down before it reaches the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay.
Although Ice House Park is planned to be a smaller project, Perryville officials are eager to get started.
“When do we start brainstorming?” said Mayor Matt Roath, hinting that he’d like to see the focus being on the park aspect. “When do we talk about what we want to see there?”
“When we sign the contract,” Becraft said.
Of all the steps in the process, he hinted at one that would cause the most delays.
“Permitting is the uncontrollable beast in the room,” he said.
Commissioner Tim Snelling asked if the presence of a stream at Ice House Park is a liability or an asset to the project.
“The stream makes it more of an ecosystem than it is a shoreline,” Becraft said, adding to not use the term “beach.” He called it a four-letter word in grant circles.
