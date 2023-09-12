Amy Ocasio, founder of LIVEFORTHOMAS Suicide Awareness & Prevention, lost her son Thomas who took his own life in July 2019 at the age of 16. Marking September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Ocasio said the foundation has several events planned including a party celebrating what would have been Thomas’ 21st birthday.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
The LIVEFORTHOMAS Foundation has a new billboard erected on US Route 40 and Red Toad Road in North East in honor of September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
NORTH EAST — September is World Alzheimer’s Disease Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Library Card Sign-up Month and Happy Cat Month among others, but, most importantly, as far as Amy Ocasio is concerned, September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Ocasio lost her son Thomas Ocasio to suicide when he was 16. Since then, she has started the LIVEFORTHOMAS Foundation, which educates about suicide, the risks, how to help and how to get help for yourself or someone else.
“We have a program in all five high schools,” Ocasio said, adding that is an age bracket at high risk. “We have plans to move down to middle and high school too.”
Ocasio said LIVEFORTHOMAS is working to open lines of communication so people in crisis will feel comfortable reaching out for help and those witnessing the crisis will know how to respond.
“More people are having these conversations about this,” she said Tuesday. “And when we have talks with students they ask questions. We need to break the stigma so kids can talk about it.”
During the month, LIVEFORTHOMAS has several events planned that started with the erection of a billboard at Red Toad Road and US Route 40. Since Thomas attended North East High School Ocasio has a table set up at every home football game along with a banner in the stadium.
“In the game against Rising Sun on Sept. 22 it will be Suicide Awareness Night,” she said. The football team will have yellow sleeves and yellow socks to wear with their uniforms. “The Touchdown Club will be selling T-shirts for $15 with a portion going to LIVEFORTHOMAS.”
Ocasio is also working with another like-minded non-profit called “Be My Voice” to establish a brick and mortar location in town to make all their services available easily.
“We’re trying to get more services brought in,” she said.
September will go out in style with a huge fundraiser on the 30th at the Upper Chesapeake Ballroom at North East Fire Company. Ocasio noted it will be held the day after Thomas’ 21st birthday.
“One of his favorite movies was The Great Gatsby,” she said, explaining how The Gatsby Gala came to be. Ocasio has her 1920s-style outfit ready.
“We’re encouraging people to dress for the 1920s but it’s not required,” she said. There will be music, food, raffles and a photographer as part of the celebration from 6 until 10 p.m.
Tickets for The Gatsby Gala and 21st Birthday Party Fundraiser are $75 per person or $700 for a table of 10.
Through her work all these years Ocasio has seen changes in public attitudes toward mental health and suicide. She said the move to the three digit 988 suicide crisis hotline has made outreach easier.
“The old number is still working but 988 is easier to remember,” she said.
“Whether through billboards, presentations, outreach or with the high schools we are seeing progress,” Ocasio said. “We recently got a call from parents who contacted us to tell us they finally got their kid the help he needed.”
Connect with Ocasio through the website, LIVEFORTHOMAS.org. Click on Upcoming Events to get tickets for The Gatsby Gala.
