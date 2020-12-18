The Board of Trustees for the Cecil County Public Library is conducting a search for a candidate to be considered for appointment to the Board. Applicants must reside in Cecil County.
An application form may be obtained from any Cecil County Public Library branch, on the website at https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/sites/default/files/2020-10/80_boardapplication2019.pdf or by emailing Luz Sellers, Administrative Assistant at lsellers@cecilcountylibrary.org. For first consideration, send completed applications, together with a resume, to the Cecil County Public Library, Office of the Director, 301 Newark Avenue, Elkton, MD 21921 by 5pm Friday, January 22, 2021. Applications may be submitted by paper or email. Interviews will be scheduled after January 25th and conducted via Zoom. For additional information contact Luz Sellers (410) 996-1055 x122.
The Library Board of Trustees operates under the Laws of Maryland, Title 23 of the Education Article. The Library Board interviews applicants and submits its nominee to the County Executive. Next, the County appoints the trustee to a five-year term. Trustees receive no payment for their service.
Duties of CCPL Library Trustees are not limited to but include: setting library policy, monitoring library finances and approving the annual operating and capital budgets, strategic planning, advocating for library services and facilities with officials at the local and state level, and selecting locations and approving plans for library facilities development.
