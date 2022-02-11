NEWARK, Del. — For more than 50 years, Larry Tucker graced the stage of countless bars and clubs in the Newark area, entertaining audience members by getting them as involved in the music as the musicians on stage were.
“Some musicians are in their own world; they play for themselves and their fellow musicians,” his ex-wife and caretaker at the end of his life, Maureen Minn Tucker, said. “He wasn’t like that at all. He was completely about entertaining the crowd.”
Tucker died on Jan. 25 at the age of 72.
He had a repertoire of countless classic R&B songs focusing on music from the 1960s and the 1970s, such as Motown classics like “My Girl,” that he would call out to his band with nothing more than a hand signal.
A cult following grew around the Larry Tucker Band, drawn by his stage presence and friendly demeanor. Tucker would become friends with his audience, going out to talk amongst the crowd during breaks between songs.
“He definitely got to know people well,” Maureen said. “They would follow his band everywhere he went. They were always there. They usually had a table of friends that they’d bring.”
Dexter Koonce, a 2019 inductee to the Delaware Rock and Roll Society Hall of Fame, credits Tucker for helping him get started in music.
“Larry was the first person to show me that I could be a musician and could actually live as a musician,” Koonce said. “I played with other groups before, but Larry was the first person to let me have total freedom.”
Drummer Bredt Showell met Tucker more than 25 years ago and became the music director for his band. He said Tucker placed particular importance on his introductions and conclusions to the show.
He would often have the band do instrumentals to start off a gig, giving the crowd time to warm up and Tucker time to read the room.
“He just gave the people what they wanted,” Showell said.
Tucker would often close the show with “Love Train” by the O’Jays, going out to the crowd to create a train of people following him as he sang.
Tucker himself was inducted to the Delaware Rock and Roll Society Hall of Fame in 2018, when he was cited for creating one of the most popular dance bands in the state.
“Once he took the stage, nobody wanted him to leave the stage,” said Paula Wolkind, executive director of the society. “He really was a master entertainer.”
Wolkind also emphasized the influence Tucker had on other musicians.
“If you’re from Delaware and you play a musical instrument, you played with Larry Tucker. If you’re from Delaware and you are a singer, you have a story about singing with Larry Tucker or wished you had,” Wolkind said. “And if you’re a dancer, you were there.”
Tucker met his wife while attending Newark High School. Maureen first noticed him because of his football prowess, as the tight end dominated the Thanksgiving football game between the Yellowjackets and her alma mater, Christiana High.
The two were in all-state chorus together, and during rehearsal breaks, Tucker would sing doo-wop with a group of singers. One his most noteworthy performances in his high school years was singing “O Holy Night” in French.
Maureen and Tucker began dating after encountering each other again at a mutual friend’s party.
The couple would sing duets together, including “All I Know” by Jimmy Webb and the Bill Withers classic “Lean on Me,” at their wedding. For “Lean on Me” the couple got the rest of the wedding party to sing along.
The couple’s signature song together was “Fever,” by Little Willie John, but most notably recorded by Peggy Lee.
“We always had this great passion for each other,” Maureen said.
The couple divorced in 1980, but they remained close and reunited in 2007.
In the last years of his life, Tucker lived at Millcroft Senior Living. However, he was able to perform one last gig in December at Pell Gardens in Chesapeake City, Md.
“He really wanted to sing again and be able to have a last hurrah,” Maureen said.
Though he was in a wheelchair, Tucker took the microphone one last time to sing the classics that audiences had flocked for years to see him sing.
“He started to sing, and it was tentative at first, but it got better,” Maureen said. “He did three songs, and each of them got better.”
Beyond music, Tucker enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams. Tucker had two sons, Geordan and Dylan. He focused on developing the skill sets of his athletes, not winning at all costs. Parents who cared too much about winning often frustrated him.
“He really wanted each kid to excel to the best of their ability,” Maureen said, “And of course, there were a lot of different abilities. Some kids were much more talented than others. But he would make sure that everybody got an equal shot at doing everything.”
Tucker was one of 15 children and grew up in Newark’s historically Black community surrounding New London Road. He and two of his sisters, Earlean Tucker-Dickerson, and Phyllis Tucker-Saunders, sang as the Silvertone trio when they were growing up in the area. His mother, Hallie Tucker, was a minister.
With the exception of a brief stint working at a waterbed store, music was Tucker’s full-time job, Tucker-Dickerson said.
“Larry was probably talented enough to get a recording contract and to play outside of the tri-state area, but I believe he turned down opportunities to do that,” Tucker-Dickerson said. “Because his passion was local fans and his family.”
Tucker created of the first multi-racial bands in the Newark area in the late 60s and early 70s, Maureen said.
“He prided himself on being able to overcome the racial issue,” she said.
Though Maureen said Tucker was often able to get even prejudiced audiences to enjoy his work, though at one Massachusetts club in the late 1960’s, the manager refused to let him play because of his race.
“He had this combination of pride and self-deprecating humor that just endeared him to people,” Maureen said. “He could go into a room full of people who were initially prejudiced and win them over by the end of the night.”
The family is asking for donations to help cover funeral expenses. For more information, visit gofundme.com/f/larry-tucker-homegoing-fundraiser.
Services will be at Unity Lutheran Church, 2101 Lancaster Ave. in Wilmington, on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m., the service will be live streamed at evanwsmithfuneralservices.com. Attendees are asked to wear a mask at the service.
