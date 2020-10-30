ELKTON — With the General Election less than a week away, thousands throughout Cecil County and Maryland have already made their voices heard through mail-in and early voting.
According to figures recently released by the Maryland Board of Elections, the first three days of early voting have been busy, with over 450,000 Marylanders casting their ballots. In Cecil County, 5,779 voters cast their ballots during the first three days of early voting, with the numbers increasing each day.
According to the MBOE’s unofficial early voting numbers, Cecil had 1,572 cast ballots Monday, with 2,045 casting ballots Tuesday and another 2,162 ballots cast Wednesday. This represents 8.4 percent of the 68,819 registered voters in the county, according to state figures.
Nearby Harford County has seen 31,895, or 17.05 percent of its 187,092 registered voters cast ballots within the same three day window.
According to Cecil County Board of Elections Director Ruie Lavoie, as of Thursday afternoon the CBOE had received over 10,800 mail in ballots, of which 7,200 had been canvassed, with results of the canvassed ballots to be released on election night.
On Monday, 152,031 voters cast their ballots in the the first day of early voting across the state, that figure broke the previous record of 123,623 set in 2016.
In a previous interview Lavoie said she had an inkling the early option was going to be popular.
“On Saturday I was out retrieving ballots from the ballot boxes and a gentleman asked me what time the early voting started,” she said. “I told him 7 a.m. and he said, ‘Then I think I’ll get there around five.’”
Lavoie said when she arrived at 5 a.m. Monday there were already 50 voters waiting, another 189 were waiting Tuesday morning to cast their ballots.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Lavoie said an additional 1,431 had checked in to vote Thursday. Even with heavy rains Thursday, voters stood in line to vote. Lavoie said when polls opened Thursday morning 79 were already waiting in line.
“Voters in Cecil County want their voices heard and that is a wonderful thing,” Lavoie said.
Lavoie said her staff has received an “incredible amount of compliments,” and she offered kudos to the staff working diligently to ensure the process is a smooth one.
She noted that she anticipates the large number of voters to continue throughout the early voting period, noting that the only slowdown may come Saturday due to Halloween.
In addition to the presidential race, Maryland voters are deciding congressional races and two statewide ballot questions. One would allow sports betting. The other would give the state legislature more power in the state budget process.
In Cecil County, voters get to decide the race for county executive, a school board race and a county charter amendment proposal.
Early voting in Maryland will continue this weekend and will end on Monday at 8 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday.
Maryland has same-day voter registration, so residents who missed the advance voter registration deadline can register to vote at early voting and Election Day vote centers. They are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cecil County Administration building or at any of the county’s five high schools.
