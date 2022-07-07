RISING SUN — Kimba the white lion came to Plumpton Park Zoo as a not yet 20 pound kitten, but now, more than twice that size, Kimba is just about ready to make his public debut.

Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, said the finishing touches are being completed for an enclosure to hold Kimba.

"He'll get to about 500 pounds," Lacovara said Wednesday. She bottle fed him when he first arrived two months ago and even though he's outgrown that he still sees her and reacts playfully. She walks up to the temporary cage and Kimba leans in to be scratched and petted.

Kimba is a leucistic lion, meaning he is white but not albino, Lacovara said. There's a female lion coming at a later date who will be his mate. For now, however, Kimba will be reunited with his sister until both reach mating age. Lacovara said there's a good chance that when Kimba is mated with a standard-color lion that there will be a leucistic cub born to the litter.

Meanwhile, the zoo has launched its newest expansion project, with help from Paul Risk Associates. This state of the art enclosure contains 15,000 square feet of space for the zoo's pair of tigers, Miracle and Alexis. Paul Risk has agreed to help with planning and construction of the facility that will recreate the natural habitat for the tiger sisters.

The $1.8 million project would also include space for the lions along with an enrichment zone similar to what is in the Edward C. Plumstead Giraffe Education Center, allowing the public to get closer to these great cats.

An online fundraiser seeks to collect $750,000 toward the expansion. Go to https://givebutter.com/PPZTIGERS to donate or for more information.

Lastly, she said the zoo continues to work on its water quality issues. Lacovara said the water was tested earlier this week and she awaits the results. She has informed Cecil County and Rising Sun officials that the wells at the zoo have high nitrate levels. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.