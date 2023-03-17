ELKTON — It was the first Kiddie Academy franchise, and remains the only one in Cecil County 30 years later, but Wendy Burkley-Barry wouldn’t want it any other way.
“My roots are here. My heart is in this town,” she said Wednesday as she celebrated the anniversary of her business at 100 Kiddie Lane in Elkton.
She briefly considered a second Cecil location for the franchise, but instead Burkley-Barry decided to focus all her energy on the current business.
“They now have more than 300 franchises across the country,” she said.
In those 30 years, Burkley-Barry said she has seen a lot of changes, starting with Kiddie Academy changing its focus from daycare to educational childcare.
“We want the kids to be prepared to enter school,” she said, adding, “Kids today need to know more ... whether it’s private or public school.”
Gone are the days of students simply needing to know their own name, address and phone number. She said Kiddie Academy has a curriculum in place that has children counting to 100 and many other skills expected at the start of kindergarten.
And school security and safety are much different than they were in 1993.
“When I first started, we didn’t have a locked door,” Burkley-Barry said. The building was one of few on the property now known as the Chesapeake Corporate Center. “We used paper and pencil to sign in and out and parents paid by cash or check.”
These days, Burkley-Barry is seeing a new generation of students walk through her doors.
“Parents that came here as children now bring their kids,” she said. “We have watched as children come in here as infants and go on to graduate. One of those children is now a lawyer in Chestertown. It’s great to watch them become so successful.”
Another success is her staff, many of which have worked at Kiddie Academy of Elkton for more than 10 years. That’s a fact noted by Betty Johnson, Childcare Licensing Specialist with the Maryland State Department of Education, Early Childcare Division.
“The staff has been very stable here,” Johnson said. “It says a lot when a center is stable.”
While there are centers that have been in Cecil County longer, Johnson said Kiddie Academy strives to be the best – if not the oldest.
“They are very good about complying with the regulations,” Johnson said. “If anything needs to be corrected they are very good at going after it; no opposition, no excuses.”
Burkley-Barry told Johnson she appreciated the kind words.
“You always had your trust in me,” she said. “We listen to Betty.”
Burkley-Barry said getting to 30 years is a real accomplishment, having made it through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have 85 kids now,” she said of their licensed capacity for up to 96 children from 6 weeks to age 12. “We became essential in COVID but we went to 35 kids and had to let go nine of my staff. That was hard.”
Kiddie Academy was only allowed at that time to care for the children of those deemed essential workers such as first responders and medical personnel. While the state was paying for that child care, Burkley-Barry said the reimbursement was slow and it impacted her ability to make payroll and pay bills. When word of that problem reached the parents they made payments on their own.
“Then once the state money kicked in they had credits,” she said.
Being in charge of another person’s child is not easy, but it’s rewarding, she said.
“Every day you have to be on your toes,” she said of the responsibility. “I’m very blessed to have employees who love the job.”
