PORT DEPOSIT — Kevin Brown has been using his experience running a large business to guide the town into the future, but also keep it operating in the present.
“My business was 25 times the size of this town,” Brown said recently. “I love numbers and I understand budgets.”
That’s why Brown, 67, is running for re-election to the Port Deposit Town Council. He’s the only incumbent on the ballot, facing challenges from Gwendolyn Campbell, Daniel Guercio and Randa Thiele in the May 9 election.
The other incumbent councilman, Wayne Tome Jr., is pursuing the mayor’s seat. He’s running against Robert Kline III.
Brown was appointed to the council in 2016 after serving on the planning commission. He completed Jeff Spangler’s term. In 2019, Brown was the lone council candidate filing for re-election, becoming the first election in Port Deposit to be canceled for having no contest.
He moved to Port Deposit in 2013 and has firmly adopted the town.
“Port Deposit has the best potential,” he said. “People look out for each other and care about the town. Port Deposit does community best.”
At the same time, Brown wants to see more people get involved.
“There are so many ways to serve,” he said, noting that includes on town boards and commissions but also with the many churches in town and Community Connecting Us.
Brown has been part of the council as Port Deposit worked through strengthening its budget, addressing blight, and the ongoing struggle to prevent flooding.
“I don’t ever want to see the town get upside down again,” he said. He is among those who eagerly await the benefits of the redevelopment of Bainbridge and the revenue that will mean for Port Deposit as the 1200-acre former military base re-enters the town’s property tax base.
“We see the numbers coming in already,” Brown said, calling it Port Deposit’s “smaller, true dollar version” of the revenue-generating projects in neighboring Perryville such as Great Wolf Lodge.
Brown, if re-elected, wants to push Port Deposit’s Main Street revitalization efforts.
“We are actively looking for developers and builders interested in the town who see the possibilities,” Brown said. He even suggested the opportunity for larger growth. “We could partner with land owners and expand the town through annexation.”
“I think the town has come a long way,” Brown said, adding he’d like to continue to be part of that forward momentum.
