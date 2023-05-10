NORTH EAST — A Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library was held on Saturday at the library system’s branch in North East — which could have passed for Churchill Downs, based on the spiffy attire of the more than 80 attendees,


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.