Morgan Miller, executive director of the Cecil County Public Library, sports a stylish hat Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held at the library system’s North East branch. Miller’s hat was handmade by her library co-workers and — fittingly — they used pages from books to create the fashion masterpiece.
Colora residents John Mettee IV and his wife, Jamila, sport their outfits Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library. The event was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
This is a close-up photo of the ornate shoes that Colora resident John Mettee IV wore Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library. The event was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Elkton resident Tracy Reynolds laughs beneath her bright red hat Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Diana Hawley, president of the Cecil County School Board, smiles behind the veil of her fashionable hat Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library. The event was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Conowingo residents Sally Dulin (left) and Carrie Kilby sport their sharp-looking outfits Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch. Kilby won the Best Hat prize.
Bill Starr and his wife, Michele, who live in Delta, Pa., strike a pose in their sharp-looking outfits Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
North East resident Alesha Walker sports her fancy hat Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Fair Hill residents Ken Wiggins and his wife, Liz, sport their spiffy outfits Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Guest bartender Don Harmer, co-owner of Weaver’s Liquors near North East, pours a drink Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
A rose between two thorns, Morgan Miller, executive director of the Cecil County Public Library, poses with guest bartenders Don Harmer (left), co-owner of Weaver’s Liquors near North East, and Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams on Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Colora residents Keith Amerman and his wife, Mary, sport their snazzy outfits on Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Guest bartender Sheriff Scott Adams “smokes” a glass of bourbon for an attendee Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Attendees watch the headliner horserace on television Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Attendees watch the headliner horserace on television Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Morgan Miller, executive director of the Cecil County Public Library, sports a stylish hat Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held at the library system’s North East branch. Miller’s hat was handmade by her library co-workers and — fittingly — they used pages from books to create the fashion masterpiece.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Colora residents John Mettee IV and his wife, Jamila, sport their outfits Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library. The event was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
This is a close-up photo of the ornate shoes that Colora resident John Mettee IV wore Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library. The event was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Elkton resident Tracy Reynolds laughs beneath her bright red hat Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Diana Hawley, president of the Cecil County School Board, smiles behind the veil of her fashionable hat Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library. The event was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Conowingo residents Sally Dulin (left) and Carrie Kilby sport their sharp-looking outfits Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch. Kilby won the Best Hat prize.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Bill Starr and his wife, Michele, who live in Delta, Pa., strike a pose in their sharp-looking outfits Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East resident Alesha Walker sports her fancy hat Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL. HAMILTON
Fair Hill residents Ken Wiggins and his wife, Liz, sport their spiffy outfits Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Guest bartender Don Harmer, co-owner of Weaver’s Liquors near North East, pours a drink Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
COURTESY PHOTO
A rose between two thorns, Morgan Miller, executive director of the Cecil County Public Library, poses with guest bartenders Don Harmer (left), co-owner of Weaver’s Liquors near North East, and Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams on Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Colora residents Keith Amerman and his wife, Mary, sport their snazzy outfits on Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
Library fundraiser
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Guest bartender Sheriff Scott Adams “smokes” a glass of bourbon for an attendee Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Attendees watch the headliner horserace on television Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Attendees watch the headliner horserace on television Saturday during the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, which was held inside the library system’s North East branch.
NORTH EAST — A Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser for the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library was held on Saturday at the library system’s branch in North East — which could have passed for Churchill Downs, based on the spiffy attire of the more than 80 attendees,
Many of the women in attendance wore fancy, floppy hats that were quite ornate and matched or accented their beautiful dresses. Several of the men were clad in snazzy suits that featured bow ties. Most of those men accessorized their suits with a variety of straw hats.
The clothing wan’t the only thing in keeping with the Run-for-the-Roses theme, however.
Guest bartenders Don Harmer, who is co-owner of Weaver’s Liquors near North East, and Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams mixed and poured plenty of drinks associated with the Kentucky Derby, including mint juleps and bourbon. To add flavor, Adams “smoked” the bourbon inside the tumblers at the request of guests. There were several flavors from which to choose.
Then there was the food that was prepared by Daddyo’s Restaurant & Chef DuJour Catering, which is based in Kemblesville, Pa. The list of dishes served from the buffet table included pulled pork, rice and beans, cornbread and chicken creole. The dessert list featured pecan pie squares and chocolate-covered strawberries.
In one of the main gathering rooms, attendees were able to watch the coverage of the Kentucky Derby, including some of the horse races leading up to the main event, on a large flat-screen television hanging on a wall. As the big race started toward the end of the gala, people in that room stopped what they were doing and watched the TV intently. Attendees were riveted for about the next two minutes, as they watched a horse named Mage cross the finish line first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.