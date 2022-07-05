ELKTON — After eight years of steady service with his partner, K9 Kilo of the Cecil County Sheriff's Office finished his final shift with the department in a last-call ceremony Friday.
Kilo and his partner, CCSO Cpl. Jonathan Pristash, started patrolling together on July 1, 2014, after successfully completing four months of intense training in which the corporal adopted various commands in Dutch, French and Czech and his then-puppy learned to respond to them accordingly.
Their first night on the job together set the tone for their productive, professional relationship.
"On our very first shift, his work led to an arrest," recalled Pristash, a 14-year CCSO veteran.
A suspect bailed out of his vehicle during a Maryland State Police stop and ran away. Kilo picked up "the freshest odor," which was the suspect's scent, while moving in the wanted man's last-seen direction. Kilo trailed that scent to a junkyard, where the suspect was found hiding under a tractor trailer and arrested.
"It's a giant game to him," Pristash, 35, said of Kilo's ability to sniff out hiding suspects and all types of illegal drugs, handguns, knives, masks, gloves, hats and various other objects, known as "articles" in the K9 world, while under the direction of his handler.
K9 Kilo is credited with more than 1,000 deployments that resulted in "numerous suspect apprehensions and countless drug seizures" during the past eight years, according to CCSO records. In addition, Kilo is "responsible for the recovery of stolen vehicles, firearms and large quantities of U.S. currency," the agency records indicate. Kilo and Pristash also assisted several other law enforcement agencies, including ones in neighboring Delaware and Pennsylvania.
But during the past several months, Kilo hasn't been as eager to play the "giant game" as he once had been. Born on Feb. 15, 2013, Kilo is almost nine and half years old. Typically, a trained scent dog is able to work within a law enforcement agency eight or nine years, before aging becomes a factor.
"He's lost his puppy attitude," Pristash explained. "He used to be high energy, hyper, excited to go to work. During the past year, though, I've noticed that he's a lot more relaxed when he gets in the patrol car with me. He'll lay down in the back and even take a nap sometimes."
So Kilo retired on Friday - and his special day was marked by the same last-call ceremony that any long-serving CCSO member receives when he or she leaves the force. While it is true that Kilo was the dog and Pristash was his handler, make no mistake, Kilo and Pristash were partners. They patrolled together in a CCSO K9 Unit vehicle equipped to comfortably accommodate Kilo for approximately 1,500 shifts.
Kilo and Pristash are in tune with each other.
"Your emotions run down that lead. If I'm frustrated, he's frustrated. If I'm amped up, he's amped up. If I'm relaxed, he's relaxed. Kilo can sense whatever mood I'm in and assume that mood," Pristash said, before further explaining that, like any good police partner, Kilo always has his back. "He protects his handler."
Pristash and a leashed Kilo stepped out the front door of the agency's headquarters near Elkton on Friday morning and then, flanked by two rigid rows of saluting CCSO deputies, detectives and leaders, they walked to the corporal's parked K9 Unit patrol vehicle.
After Kilo jumped into the middle section of the vehicle through an open door, which the corporal then shut, Pristash slid into the driver's seat as a dispatcher's voice could be heard over the emergency radio. The voice listed the retiring dog's many accomplishments before bidding him farewell.
"Dogs are our best friends, and the relationship between K9 Kilo and Cpl. Pristash is special and eternal. We thank you again," the dispatcher said.
Then Pristash raised a police radio to his lips and - on behalf of his partner - he uttered his last "10-42," which is a code that law enforcement officers give at the end of their shifts to let dispatchers know that they are no longer on patrol, no longer in service.
It is common for a K9 handler to train with a new dog after his or her original one retires. Pristash, however, opted to return to regular patrol duty as a shift supervisor, explaining that he wanted to have more time to focus on his family, which attended Friday morning's ceremony.
But now there is some training to do. Police K9s, such as Kilo, live with their handlers. After they retire, K9s continue living with their handlers - only as pets, not as a police partners. Kilo, a Belgian Malinois who now weighs 105 pounds, will spend his retirement living with the Pristashes as the family pet.
"I have to train him now to be a house pet. He doesn't have free roam when I'm not at home. But that will change after I train him," Pristash said, before declaring, "He is going to be an awesome pet."
