ELKTON — A teen is facing up to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three charges relating to his role in the December assault of a Port Deposit man, who was knocked unconscious and suffered a fractured jawbone that required surgery, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Jurors deliberated approximately two hours on Wednesday at the conclusion of the two-day-long trial before convicting the defendant — Travis M. Wassin, 19, of Rising Sun — of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, which carry maximum sentences of 25 years, 10 years and five years respectively, court records show.
It is likely, however, that the lesser assault conviction will merge into the more serious one at sentencing, which is set for Sept. 28.
The jury acquitted Wassin of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman prosecuted Wassin, who was represented by Baltimore-based lawyer Akiva Y. Gross.
Based on the verdicts, jurors concluded that Wassin did not participate directly in the assault of the victim, who was 19 at the time, but that he conspired with his two co-defendants to commit the crime. Specifically, Wassin drove his two co-defendants to the victim’s home near Port Deposit and then drove them from the scene after the assault.
A neighbor testified that he saw Wassin’s two passengers punching and kicking the victim in the victim’s driveway. Wassin declined to testify in his own defense.
The assault occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 outside the victim’s residence in the unit block of Chadds Way, and Det. Carson White of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, according to court records. The victim suffered a fractured mandible, which required the “implantation of eight screws and a ladder plate in order for his injury to heal,” court records show.
Investigators recovered a cell phone that one of the three suspects had accidentally dropped and left behind at the scene of the crime, police said. During his investigation, police added, White determined that Wassin had driven the other two suspects to the victim’s residence on the day of the assault.
Wassin admitted to driving the other two suspects to the victim’s residence during a police interview, according to court records.
Trial testimony indicated that Wassin, his two co-defendants and the victim had been friends and that the victim left that friend group approximately two months before the assault, causing resentment among Wassin and his two co-defendants.
On Dec. 31, Wassin and his two co-defendants unsuccessfully tried to get the victim to pull over after they had seen him driving near Rising Sun, according to trial testimony. So, with Wassin behind the wheel, they followed the victim to his residence — where the assault occurred, trial testimony indicated.
A jury trial for one of Wassin’s co-defendants — Westley D. Hindman, 19, of Rising Sun — is set to start on Tuesday, according to court records, which indicate that he is charged with first-degree assault and four other offenses.
Facing the same five charges, Wassin’s other co-defendant — Xavier A. Sexton, 19, also of Rising Sun — is scheduled for a jury trial that starts on Aug. 23, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.