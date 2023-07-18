ELKTON — A man accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend’s male friend inside of her Elkton apartment in March 2022 is facing more than 100 years in prison sentences after a jury found him guilty of murder and numerous other offenses, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Jurors deliberated for approximately three hours on Thursday at the conclusion of the four-day long trial before finding the defendant, Isaiah Solomon Pearson, 23, of Elkton, guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a maximum 40-year sentence, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison — five of which is mandatory — per conviction and must be served consecutively to any other penalty.
In addition, the jury convicted Pearson of first-degree assault, a felony that carries a maximum 25-year sentence; second-degree assault, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and four counts of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor that carries a five-year maximum sentence per conviction.
As for the criminal case’s most serious charge, first-degree murder, which is punishable by up to life in prison, the jury found Pearson not guilty. The jury also acquitted Pearson of home invasion and third-degree burglary.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown, who presided over the murder trial, set sentencing for Oct. 20.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman prosecuted Pearson, who was represented by Elkton-based defense lawyer Tina Harris-Schlecker.
Pearson fatally shot Daquon Colson, 22, at approximately 10 p.m. on March 21, 2022 inside the master bedroom of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 600 block of Abbott Drive in the southern part of Elkton. Colson, who had suffered five gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Testimony given by two state witnesses indicated that Pearson barged into the apartment while his ex-girlfriend was inside that dwelling — on the phone with a 911 dispatcher reporting that Pearson was trying to force his way into the place — and then shot Colson with a handgun five times several seconds later, before quickly leaving the premises.
The gunshots are heard on a recording of the 911 phone call that prosecutors played for the jury. On that recording, after those gunshots ring out, Pearson’s ex-girlfriend is heard hysterically wailing, “Oh, my God,” multiple times and the dispatcher is heard asking the caller what had just happened and trying to get additional information.
Also inside that Abbott Drive apartment at the time of the fatal shooting was the adult sister of Pearson’s ex-girlfriend, according to state witness testimony. Pearson’s ex-girlfriend and her adult sister testified as state witnesses. (Pearson and his ex-girlfriend had a child together during their relationship and, at the time of the murder, that child was about four months old.)
Pearson maintained during his testimony, however, that he acted in self-defense when Colson — wearing a mask and pointing a handgun — ambushed him after he had walked into that master bedroom. Pearson told jurors that he had entered that room because he believed an intruder was there.
In addition, Pearson testified that he snatched the handgun away from Colson and that, seconds later, he shot Colson several times when Colson aggressively approached him and tried to take back weapon. Pearson testified that Colson had put him in fear for his life.
Pearson immediately left the premises after the fatal shooting — leaving his ex-girlfriend and her sister behind in that apartment — and then drove to his father’s place near Richmond, Va., approximately a four-hour trip, to seek his counsel from him in the wake of the incident, according to his testimony.
At the time of the fatal shooting, Pearson had been staying at his mother’s apartment in the Winding Brook neighborhood, north of Elkton, according to trial testimony, which indicated that Pearson did not contact police after fatally shooting Colson.
