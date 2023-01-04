ELKTON — A man accused of firing a handgun over the head of a landlord who had just served him eviction papers in Cecilton is facing at least 30 years in prison — 10 of which are mandatory — after a jury convicted him of lesser charges, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Jurors deliberated approximately four hours over two days at the conclusion of a two-day-long trial before finding the defendant — Thomas Carl Kristman, 32, of Cecilton — guilty on Dec. 21 of two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries a maximum 15-year sentence with a mandatory five-year minimum penalty per conviction, court records show.
The jury also convicted Kristman of knowingly possessing ammunition after being convicted of a disqualifying crime, according to court records.
But the jury acquitted Kristman of the criminal case’s most serious charge, first-degree assault, a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and it did not render a verdict regarding second-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum 10-year sentence.
Kristman’s sentencing is set for March 7.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman prosecuted Kristman, who was represented at trial by Elkton-based defense lawyer C. Evan Rollins.
Court records indicate that Kristman admitted to Maryland State Police investigators that he did fire a handgun in the presence of the landlord — who was standing about five feet away from him at the time — outside the defendant’s residence in the 200 block of Bohemia Avenue at approximately on Feb. 25.
Kristman, however, maintained that the gun in question is a starter pistol that fires only blanks and that he did not point the firearm at the landlord, according to court records.
When MSP investigators searched Kristman’s residence after the incident, which included a brief standoff, they confiscated a gray Jimenez Arms 9mm handgun and a silver Ekol Jackal Dual 9mm PAK handgun/starter pistol, court records show.
Investigators found the Jimenez 9mm handgun on the floor behind a piece of furniture, and they located the Ekol Jackal Dual 9mm handgun/starter pistol beneath a mattress in Krisman’s bedroom, according to court records, which further indicate that Kristman confessed to hiding the handgun/starter pistol under that mattress.
In addition, investigators seized 20 live rounds of 9mm ammunition inside Kristman’s bedroom, court records show.
When MSP detectives contacted the Maryland State Police Gun Center during their follow-up investigation, they confirmed that Kristman is prohibited from possessing any firearms and ammunition because he had been convicted of a disqualifying crime, which is not specified in court records. During his police interview, Kristman told investigators that he knew he was not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition because of his criminal record, court records show.
The investigation leading to Kristman’s arrest and convictions started at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 25, when MSP troopers responded to his residence at 240 South Bohemia Ave. after receiving a complaint regarding a dispute between a landlord and a tenant, police reported.
Court records indicate that the landlord, a man who is now 54, told investigators that he handed Kristman an eviction letter while standing on an enclosed front porch of the property owned by the landlord and that made Kristman, who was standing at the door, start an argument with him.
After Kristman walked back into the residence, he returned seconds later holding a silver handgun and told the landlord that he was not leaving, police said. Then Kristman fired one round from that sliver handgun over the top of the landlord’s head, police added.
The landlord quickly retreated from the property and called 911, according to court records, which show that the landlord later told investigators that the firing of that handgun put him in “fear for his life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.