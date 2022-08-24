ELKTON — A man is facing more than 75 years in sentences — including a total of 15 years in mandatory penalties — after a jury found him guilty of eight criminal charges relating to investigators linking him to a backpack containing a loaded handgun, 18 baggies of heroin and a small amount of marijuana outside an Elkton residence in May 2020, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Eyewitnesses told investigators that the defendant — Nakeere A. Sayers, 22, of Newark, Del. — had hidden that backpack in the backyard of a residence in Hollingsworth Manor on May 11, 2020, amid the aftermath chaos of a triple-shooting that had occurred on a nearby street. Sayers was not charged in the triple shooting.
Sayers is prohibited from possessing any firearms and, or, ammunition because of his criminal record, the same status he had back in May 2020.
Jurors deliberated approximately two hours on Wednesday (Aug. 17) at the conclusion of a two-day-long trial before finding Sayers guilty of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.
Two of Sayers’ three firearm-related convictions carry a mandatory five-year sentence and a maximum 15-year penalty. The other one — possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime — also carries a mandatory five-year sentence but is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The jury also convicted Sayers of four lesser charges, including illegal possession of a firearm.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan, who presided over the trial, set Sayers’ sentencing for Nov. 21, court records show.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Lewis prosecuted Sayers, who was represented by Elkton-based defense lawyer Michael J. Halter.
After the triple-shooting at a Huntsman Drive residence at approximately 3 p.m. on May 11, 2020, an anonymous source told police that Sayers hid a backpack in the backyard of a residence in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, a short distance from where the shooting had occurred, according to court records.
Investigators located the backpack near a shed and, inside of it, they found a loaded handgun, 18 bags of heroin stamped with the street brand name, Cash App, and a small amount of marijuana, court records show.
Officers later located Sayers in the area of 122 Huntsman Dr., where the shootings had occurred, and took him into custody in connection with the handgun and drugs found in his discarded backpack, according to court records.
Three men had indiscriminately opened fire at that Hunstman Drive townhouse while standing outside the dwelling — wounding a 25-year-old man in the back, a 6-year-old boy in the knee and a 31-year-old woman in the foot, which investigators described as a graze wound, court records show. The bullets ripped through the townhouse’s windows and exterior walls. A security camera videotaped some of the incident.
The wounded man was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware; the boy was taken to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., where the youngster underwent an emergency surgery; and the woman was treated at the shooting scene by paramedics and then refused further medical attention, police reported.
In February, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 30-year prison term on one of the defendants in the triple-shooting case — Robert Eugene Hammond IV, now 26, of Elkton.
At the conclusion of a three-day long bench trial in September, some five months earlier, Davis had found Hammond guilty of first-degree assault, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and eight other charges relating to that incident. Hammond opted not to testify in his own defense at trial. (The defense has appealed the case, court records show.)
Hammond’s brother, Cody Allen Hammond, now 21; and their half-brother, Jason Tyler “TY” Holland, now 27, also allegedly opened fired at the house with him, sending a total of 13 bullets ripping through walls and windows on both floors and all sides of the residence.
Each charged with more than 30 offenses, including attempted first-degree murder, Hammond’s co-defendants are awaiting their jury trials. Holland’s jury trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 28. Cody Hammond is awaiting a new trial date, after his jury trial that had been scheduled to start in June was postponed.
