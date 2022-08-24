Nakeere A. Sayers

SAYERS

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

ELKTON — A man is facing more than 75 years in sentences — including a total of 15 years in mandatory penalties — after a jury found him guilty of eight criminal charges relating to investigators linking him to a backpack containing a loaded handgun, 18 baggies of heroin and a small amount of marijuana outside an Elkton residence in May 2020, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.

