Jason Tyler "TY" Holland

Holland

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

ELKTON — A man charged with attempted murder and other major offenses in the wake of him and at least one other person firing gunshots indiscriminately into an Elkton townhouse in May 2020 — seriously wounding a boy in the knee and a man in the lower back — is facing up to 19 years in prison after a jury convicted him of lesser charges on Monday.


