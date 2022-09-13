ELKTON — A man accused of trying to take a Maryland State Police trooper’s gun while resisting arrest outside a residence near North East in February is facing slightly more than 13 years in prison after a jury convicted him of lesser charges, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Jurors deliberated nearly two hours on Thursday at the conclusion of a two-day-long trial before finding the defendant — Freedom Lee Chadwick, 41, of the unit block of Railroad Road in North East — guilty of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, which are misdemeanors that carry maximum sentences of 10 years, three years and 60 days respectively, court records show.
The jury, however, acquitted Chadwick on the more serious charges relating to the MSP trooper listed as a victim in the case, including first-degree assault, disarming a police officer, second-degree and reckless endangerment, according to court records.
First-degree assault and disarming a police officer, both of which are felonies, are punishable by up to 25 years and 10 years in prison respectively. Second-degree assault and reckless endangerment are misdemeanors that carry maximum sentences of 10 years and five years respectively.
Chadwick’s second-degree assault conviction relates to him forcefully grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and shoving her into a shed on a residential property near North East. The incident resulted in MSP troopers rushing to that location, after receiving an emergency dispatch spurred by a 911 call made by a nearby resident who witnessed the assault. Chadwick’s other two convictions relate to him failing to obey troopers and resisting arrest after they arrived on scene.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan set Chadwick’s sentencing for Nov. 22, allowing time for an ordered pre-sentencing investigation. The judge also ordered that Chadwick remain held on no bond at the Cecil County Detention Center, where he had been incarcerated as a pre-trial inmate since his arrest slightly more than six months ago.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman prosecuted Chadwick, who was represented at trial by Assistant Public Defender Derrick Colin Johnson.
The investigation leading to Chadwick’s arrest started at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 27, when MSP troopers responded to Cedar Hill Circle for a “suspicious circumstance” report, police said. The caller told troopers that he saw a yelling man forcefully grab a woman by her neck and shove her and the couple’s dog into a shed, police added.
Their investigation led the troopers to a nearby residence in the unit block of Railroad Road, where they talked with Chadwick and his 51-year-old girlfriend outside the couple’s residence, according to court records. The investigators noticed a “raised red abrasion” on the woman’s neck, which they believed to be consistent with an injury from someone grabbing that part of her body, court records show.
At that time, the woman told the troopers that Chadwick had pulled her out of their residence by her hair, grabbed her neck and forcibly shoved her into the shed, police reported.
Based on statements made by the eyewitness and by the woman, in addition to the mark observed on the woman’s neck, troopers informed Chadwick that they were arresting him on a domestic assault charge and ordered him to place his hands behind his back so they could handcuff him, according to court records.
But Chadwick declared, “I’m not being arrested,” and attempted to run away, police said. One of the troopers, Tfc. Conor Tereman, grabbed Chadwick’s arm, prompting the suspect to “thrash his arms” and attempt to shove the law enforcement officer, police added.
In response, Tereman used a maneuver that forced Chadwick to the ground, where Chadwick continued to resist arrest, according to court records.
The charging document alleged that Chadwick tried to remove the trooper’s agency-issued handgun from his holster during the scuffle. But on Thursday, the jury acquitted Chadwick of the felony charge relating to that allegation.
After the troopers subdued Chadwick, they arrested him, court records show.
