ELKTON — Dean A. Sullins undisputedly was experiencing a mental health crisis when he broke into two rural Rising Sun-area homes — both occupied by people he did not know — on the same day in February 2020, according to information disclosed during his recent sentencing.
In the first incident, which occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2020, Sullins broke into a home in 300 block of Sylmar Road, prompting the frightened 61-year-old woman who lives there to hide in the basement, where she called 911 while listening to the intruder walking around upstairs.
After stealing a pocketbook containing more than $100, credit and debit cards and other property from that Sylmar Road home, Sullins left, police added.
Sullins then showed up at a home in the 100 block of Cissel Lane at about 5:30 p.m. day and then — after the woman who lives there banished the stranger because of off-putting comments he made — Sullins returned to that dwelling about two and a half hours later.
During that second unannounced visit, which occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sullins forced his way into the home and struck the 28-year-old man who lives there in the arm with a piece of wood. Then Sullins armed himself with a three-foot-long angle iron and scissors while attacking the man.
All the while, the man’s 27-year-old wife and their two children — ages 2 and 7 — were scared while cloistered in a back bedroom. The husband struck Sullins in the face with a frying pan at one point during their struggle and then, after using other forceful tactics, he pushed the invader out the door and locked it.
Later that night, two officers drew their handguns on Sullins while a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested him in the yard of that Cissel Lane home.
Sullins told investigators that aliens had been following him that day. He also told investigators that he smoked methamphetamine while hiding in a barn on that Cissel Road property, after breaking into the home and scuffling with the resident.
AN APPROPRIATE SENTENCE
Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne and Sullins’ lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Jason Ricke, agreed to an overall sentence of time served — 969 days — for Sullins, after the defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree burglary as part of a plea deal during that Oct. 17 courtroom hearing.
The prosecutor, in turn, recommended that agreed-upon penalty, specifically asking for two maximum 20-year sentences for the burglary convictions and a maximum 10-year sentence for the assault conviction, with all suspended but the 969 days Sullins already had served.
The state and defense considered Sullins’ documented mental health problems as mitigation when negotiating the plea agreement. In August 2021, some six months after Sullins’ arrest, the defense had even entered a “not criminally responsible” plea — commonly known as an insanity plea — but later withdrew it, court records show.
The two sides also factored in state sentencing guidelines, which set a penalty range of probation to three years of incarceration for Sullins. State sentencing guidelines are based on a defendant’s criminal record — Sullins has an otherwise clean rap sheet — and other factors.
But Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown concluded that Sullins, 53, of Reading, Pa., should serve even more time behind bars than had been recommended, shortly after expressing that the defendant’s criminal case caused him “a tremendous level of concern for a host of reasons.”
The judge cited the gravity of the offenses that Sullins committed on Feb. 21, 2020 as one those reasons.
“It has all the makings, quite frankly, of what you would see in a horror movie,” Brown commented from the bench, after reviewing how Sullins broke into the two occupied homes in a rural section of Cecil County — forcing a woman to seek refuge in her basement and a man to battle the armed intruder in “hand-to-hand” combat to defend his wife in children who were hiding in a nearby bedroom.
Brown ultimately gave Sullins a five-year prison term — exceeding the period of incarceration sought by the state by about two years and four months. The judge imposed the recommended maximum sentences of 20 years (two convictions) and 10 years, making them concurrent — and then suspended all but five years of those penalties.
The judge credited Sullins for the 969 days that he already had served as a pre-trial inmate after his Feb. 21, 2020 arrest. Had the judge followed the time-served sentence recommendation, Sullins likely would have been released from the county jail within hours after that Oct.. 17 hearing. Sullins will serve the balance of his five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Before imposing his sentence, Brown emphasized from the bench that he is “sensitive to the mental health matters at play in this matter.” The judge also noted that Sulllins’ mental health issue reportedly caused difficulties for the defendant in the past, including the loss of his business and the loss of his home in a foreclosure auction.
But then, offering another reason for his deviation from the sentence recommendation, Brown stressed that Sullins had a “pre-existing knowledge” of his mental health issue and of the seriousness of it — and yet failed to follow up on his treatment.
Brown reviewed that Sullins had been hospitalized in a Pennsylvania medical center about one month before he committed his crimes near Rising Sun and that he received treatment from mental health professionals during that stay. The judge further reviewed that Sullins later stopped taking his prescribed medication, resulting in the return of his mental health symptoms.
After acknowledging that it can be a “burden” for mental health patients to remain on their meds, Brown emphasized that, nevertheless, it is paramount that they do.
“His mental health issue manifested itself in a frightening way,” Brown said, referring to the events of Feb. 21, 2020.
Then Brown commented from the bench, “Those mental health issues don’t give carte blanche to terrorizing peaceful citizens.”
Providing another reason for why he exceeded the recommended period of incarceration, Brown surmised that the sense of security that the victims in this criminal case once felt inside their homes is either gone or greatly diminished.
“I’m considering the trauma suffered by the victims. Being in your home is where you are suppose to the safest. The dangers and perils of the outside world should not breach the walls of your castle,” Brown remarked.
As part of the sentence, Brown ordered Sullins to serve five years of supervised probation after completing the balance of his five-year prison term and listed several conditions, including staying away from all of the victims in the case and undergoing psychological evaluation, counseling and treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.